Baseball, Sports

Miami drops series finale to Florida State

Miami outscored Florida State 15-0 across the first two games of the series at Mark Light Field.

But the Hurricanes couldn’t cap off their first series sweep against the Seminoles since 2001.

A trio of errors and baserunning mistakes doomed UM as FSU rallied for a 6-5 victory on Sunday afternoon.

“We by far and away did not play a complete game,’’ Hurricanes coach Gino DiMare said. “But at the end of the day, we still had a chance to win the game. We made a ton of mistakes, but we still had a chance to win at the end…Disappointing, because we had a chance to sweep.’’

The eighth inning proved to be the difference.

With the game tied at four, Florida State (19-12, 7-8 ACC) opened the inning with its first three hitters reaching on as many pitches.

Prized second baseman Nander De Sedas lined a single into centerfield on the first pitch he saw from Greg Veliz. Then, Jonathan Foster attempted to bunt De Sedas to second base, but Veliz bobbled the baseball and was charged with an error. One pitch later, Alex Sanchez bunted for a single to fill the bases.

Veliz responded with back-to-back outs, but he couldn’t get out of the jam unscathed because of an errant throw.

The junior reliever induced a groundball to shortstop that Freddy Zamora smoothly backhanded, but threw it over the head of first baseman Alex Toral and caromed off the UM (20-12, 7-8 ACC) dugout.

Both De Sedas and Foster came around to score to break the tie and put FSU ahead for good.

Freddy Zamora

Freddy Zamora rounds third base and darts to score against Florida Atlantic University Feb. 20 at Mark Light Field. The Hurricanes defeated the Owls 11-4. Photo credit: Josh White

“We had a chance to win the game,” DiMare said. “We made a ton of mistakes and still had a chance to win the game there at the end because we had a chance to sweep, but we move forward and get ready for Florida Gulf Coast.”

The Hurricanes’ mishaps occurred on the bases as well.

Raymond Gil lead off the fourth inning with a double and JP Gates followed with a single into left field. GIl raced past third after DiMare initially wave him home, but the first-year head coach put up a late stop sign. Gil tried to retreat back to the base, but slipped and was tagged out.

On the next pitch, Michael Amditis rocketed a home run over the left-field fence to give Miami a 4-3 lead.

The Hurricanes’ aggressiveness on the basepaths also backfired in the second inning. Gates reached with a single, but was thrown out trying to advance on a wild pitch after he slid past the base.

Florida State opened the scoring behind Mike Salvatore’s RBI double in the third.

Miami responded with two runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. Anthony Vilar doubled home Toral and Zamora plated Jordan Lala with a single to put the Hurricanes up 2-1.

Two-way player J.C. Flowers blasted a solo home run to left in the fourth, and two batters later, Foster did just the same.

Flowers, who started the game in centerfield and threw out Vilar trying to score on a line drive to end the third, squeezed home a run in the fifth. He picked up his sixth save of the season, recording the final six outs.

Conor Grady (5-3) tossed one-third of an inning to earn the win, while Veliz (1-1) got tagged for the loss.

Miami pitching combined for 18 strikeouts compared to just two walks.

“That’s unbelievable,’’ DiMare said of the walks to strikeouts ratio. “I don’t even recall ever seeing that— two walks to 18 strikeouts. And we didn’t come up with the W. Again, we did not play a complete game in any facet, and we still had a chance to win. I told the guys, ‘When you play a clean, good, complete game it takes care of itself.’ We didn’t do that. …We did that the last couple nights.’’

The Hurricanes will wrap up a five-game homestand on Tuesday when Miami hosts Florida Gulf Coast. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

April 7, 2019

Reporters

Josh White


You may also like

Anna Backman driven for success from an early age
N’Kosi Perry focused on growing during spring practices
It’s on you, Joe Biden
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Manny Diaz talks QB situation, names Canes and relays still-concerning issue from past

Hurricanes fans, football coach Manny Diaz is still keeping you in suspense. Fans following the quar ...

Poor fielding, sloppy running dooms Miami in finale against Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes did some spring cleaning this weekend. They just didn’t finish the job. Poor fi ...

Canes’ first 2019 spring scrimmage (closed) is in the books. Here’s what Manny Diaz said

The University of Miami had its first spring scrimmage of 2019 at Columbus High School, where the st ...

Bengals release ex-UM star Mark Walton days after he was arrested for 3rd time this year

Former Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton is now a free agent days after his latest run in wi ...

Grand slam highlights Miami Hurricanes’ rout over Florida State Seminoles

University of Miami sophomore Alex Toral came into Friday’s opening game against Atlantic Coast Conf ...

A new Miami-Spain connection

The University of Miami signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Universidad de Oviedo. ...

The end of the Electoral College?

A growing number of presidential hopefuls are calling for the removal of the Electoral College as th ...

It’s all about the U

The “One Day, One U” digital Giving Day hopes to raise more than $500,000 to support programs and ot ...

Upgrades coming to intramural fields

The Herbert Wellness Center is preparing to upgrade its intramural fields to enhance the on-field ex ...

Noted Jewish writer donates collection of books and manuscripts

Thane Rosenbaum, a Miami Law alumnus who grew up in Miami Beach, will speak at the Kislak Center abo ...

W. Tennis Earns 5-2 Road Win at No. 30 Syracuse

The No. 27 Miami women's tennis team posted a 5-2 triumph Sunday afternoon over No. 30 Syracuse ...

Miami Holds First Scrimmage of 2019 Spring

The Hurricanes held their first spring scrimmage of the Manny Diaz Era on Saturday morning. ...

Hurricane Club Announces First Stop on Spring Tour

The University of Miami Hurricane Club is excited to announce the first stop on "The New Miami ...

Canes Fall Short in Series Finale vs. FSU, 6-5

Five Miami pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts, but a series of mistakes throughout the game allowed ...

McMahon Blanks Seminoles to Clinch Series, 4-0

Hurricanes post back-to-back shutouts vs. FSU for first time since 2004. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching