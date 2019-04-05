Greek Life, News

Kappa Sigma becomes second fraternity to lose national charter this semester

The University of Miami’s Epsilon-Beta chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity had its national charter revoked April 5 by the organization’s Supreme Executive Committee.

Brothers of the chapter received a statement from Mitchell B. Wilson, the Kappa Sigma executive director, informing them of the decision. According to the statement, the committee withdrew the chapter’s national charter due to code of conduct violations.

“The Supreme Executive Committee of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity regrets that this action was necessary,” the statement said.

The statement instructed members to cease operations immediately, saying that any attempt to operate the organization illicitly could result in suspension, expulsion and possibly legal action.

The former chapter will have 30 days to appeal the decision if its members choose to do so.

This is the second UM fraternity to have its national chapter revoked within the span of a month. The Alpha Omega chapter of Zeta Beta Tau ceased operations March 18 after its national organization withdrew the charter following an investigation into the group’s social policies.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

April 5, 2019

Reporters

Rebecca Goddard


