The end of the Electoral College? A growing number of presidential hopefuls are calling for the removal of the Electoral College as th ...

It’s all about the U The “One Day, One U” digital Giving Day hopes to raise more than $500,000 to support programs and ot ...

Upgrades coming to intramural fields The Herbert Wellness Center is preparing to upgrade its intramural fields to enhance the on-field ex ...

Noted Jewish writer donates collection of books and manuscripts Thane Rosenbaum, a Miami Law alumnus who grew up in Miami Beach, will speak at the Kislak Center abo ...