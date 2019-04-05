Cartoon by Alec Castillo
Rebecca Goddard
University of Miami defensive end Jahfari Harvey, 17 years young like his equally talented roommate ...
Laura Cornelius, a redshirt junior graduating in May, decided to forgo her final year of college eli ...
The Miami Hurricanes were back at it Thursday for session No. 8 of 2019 spring football practice. We ...
Beatrice Mompremier will return to the University of Miami for her senior year, she announced on Wed ...
University of Miami freshman Jeremiah Ozias Payton, 17 years young and one of the nation’s finest pr ...
A growing number of presidential hopefuls are calling for the removal of the Electoral College as th ...
The “One Day, One U” digital Giving Day hopes to raise more than $500,000 to support programs and ot ...
The Herbert Wellness Center is preparing to upgrade its intramural fields to enhance the on-field ex ...
Thane Rosenbaum, a Miami Law alumnus who grew up in Miami Beach, will speak at the Kislak Center abo ...
During the ACC’s second festival at the Smithsonian, UM faculty and students will take visitors on a ...
The Canes will host rival Florida State for a three-game series this weekend inside Alex Rodriguez P ...
Talking Track is series that features current members of the Miami track and field program, while ta ...
The Miami women's basketball team will host its annual team banquet April 14 at 6 p.m. in the F ...
Laura Cornelius of the Miami women's basketball team has elected to forego her final season of ...
No. 24 Miami enters the weekend a perfect 10-0 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. ...
TMH Facebook
The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.