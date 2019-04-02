Campus Life, News, Student Organization

Fashion and philanthropy: Phi Delta Epsilon gives back

Phi Delta Epsilon, a premedical fraternity at the University of Miami will be hosting the Anatomy Fashion Show April 3 as a fundraising event for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Our event really intermixes both health and the arts together,” said David Midric, a freshman majoring in biomedical engineering and the social chair of Phi Delta Epsilon. “I feel that this event will be both entertaining and impactful to support our cause,” Midric said.

The third annual Anatomy Fashion Show is a philanthropic event that depicts various artistic renditions of the anatomical traits of the human body, such as the heart, lungs and brain, painted on a leotard worn by the models.

All proceeds from this event will raise money for Phi Delta Epsilon’s philanthropic cause, Children’s Miracle Network. Through CMN, the money will go towards the their local affiliate hospital, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Every day, CMN Hospitals treat 16,200 kids with trauma, 2,128 kids with cancer and 2,329 kids for surgeries.

“It is so humbling to be part of an organization that is aimed towards creating physicians dedicated to philanthropy, deity and academic skills through service and fellowship programs,” said Michael Huzior, a junior majoring in microbiology and immunology and the president of Phi Delta Epsilon. “Events like this also bring the UM community closer together.”

phide.JPG

Members of the Phi Delta Epsilon medical fraternity pose in their anatomy attire before the 2018 fashion show. Photo courtesy Michael Huzior

The models for the event are members of the student body from various Greek organizations, clubs and those interested in medicine and supporting CMN.

This show will also feature performances from UJhoom, UM’s Bollywood dance team, and Kaos, UM’s co-ed hip-hop team. The Anatomy Fashion Show will be hosted by Michael Salzhauer, a famous Miami plastic surgeon who is better known as Dr. Miami.

“The event is unique in that it showcases the talent that UM has to offer while raising money for such a fantastic philanthropy,” said Huzior. “I would be ecstatic if we could reach our goal for this semester, which is to raise $12,500 and $25,000 for the whole 2019 year.”

Admission to the event is free, however the UM community is encouraged to make a $10 donation to CMN through the Phi Delta Epsilon ticketing website. Tickets can be picked up in the PHIDE suite in the second floor of the Shalala Student Center room 210L or purchased at the door.

The main event will take place 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 in the the SSC ballrooms. Doors open at 7:30 and dinner will be served shortly thereafter.

April 2, 2019

Reporters

Esther Animalu


