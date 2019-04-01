Sports, Tennis

Yaroshuk-Tews wins 350th match as Hurricanes coach, Miami tops Wake Forest

Sweet Victory.

No. 29 Miami dropped No. 14 Wake Forest 6-1 on Sunday, March 31 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center, securing coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews’ 350th victory.

The win not only marked an illustrious milestone for the UM Sports Hall of Famer, but gave the Hurricanes their first top-15 triumph this season.

“Listen, it’s not about me, it’s about these kids,” the 18th-year coach said. “I’m happy for them. They needed this for their confidence. We’ve had a few close matches against some good programs, so you know, I think that this time of the year, for this group, this is big moving forward for our confidence. Heading into finishing out our ACC schedule, I think they really needed it. I’m happy for them.”

Miami (13-5, 6-4 ACC) started off the match strong with junior Yuna Ito and senior Ana Madcur teaming up for a 6-0 victory over Wake Forest’s Alexis Franco and Anna Ulyashchenko.

The 34th-ranked duo of freshman Daevenia Achong and senior Daniella Roldan followed with a 6-2 win over No. 38 Chandler Carter and Emma Davis to clinch the doubles’ point and give the Hurricanes a 1-0 advantage.

Paige Yaroshuk-Tews

Paige Yaroshuk-Tews celebrates with her team after securing her 350th victory of her UM coaching career Sunday, March 31 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. Yaroshuk-Tews is the all-time winningest coach in program history. Photo credit: Photo Courtesy: Matthew Murphy / Miami Athletics

“We have been playing very disciplined and simple tennis,” Roldan said. “Sometimes things don’t work out, but just stay calm and stick to the plan, which has been playing basic. I think that just got us through the match. We didn’t panic and that’s why we kept going, and won the match.”

Achong continued her strong play in singles action, cruising past Ulyashchenko 6-2, 6-1 to extend Miami’s lead.

“I thought Daevenia was unreal today,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “That kid she played was tricky. We knew coming in that the matchup here was tricky. Daev handled her. We just stayed on point, relentless, never let her in the match.

Fellow rookie Lucia Marzal pulled the Hurricanes within one point of clinching a victory, besting Saby Nihalani 6-1, 6-3.

And just moments later, on the main court, No. 2 Estela Perez-Somarriba secured the momentous win.

The junior from Madrid, Spain defeated 46th-ranked Davis, 6-1, 6-4 to pick up her team-leading 17th decision this season.

Despite the match being decided, Ito strengthened Miami’s performance with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-1, three-set triumph over Eliza Omirou.

Carter notched the Demon Deacons’ lone point of the match with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Ulyana Shirokova.

Although, Shirokova did not come out on top, Yarkoshuk-Tews thinks her play sparked Miami.

“I think Ulyana pulling the second set on court five helped the momentum and helped the energy on the front side,” Yaroshuk-Tews said.

Madcur wrapped up play with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 back-and-forth affair against Franco.

With the victory, the Hurricanes have won 17 consecutive matches against Wake Forest (17-5, 7-3 ACC), moving their record to 21-1 all-time against the Demon Deacons.

“To pull wins like this, it’s a group effort,” Yaroshuk-Tews said. “It’s not one or two, it’s everybody. And even when everybody shows up, not everybody wins, so that’s kind of the mentality.”

Miami will look to extend its winning streak to three games when the Hurricanes travel to play the Boston College Eagles at 2 p.m. Friday, April 5.

April 1, 2019

Reporters

Madison McKesson


You may also like

Battling life’s curveballs on and off the field
Whitely Women’s Leadership Symposium empowers students to pursue professional aspirations
Tate Martell grew up wanting to be a Miami Hurricane
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
A big change for next Orange Bowl game. And UM player experimenting in new role

A quick six-pack of Hurricanes and college football notes: ▪ The Orange Bowl has either started or f ...

Michael Irvin reveals he’s cancer free after scare. ‘You all covered and encourage me’

Michael Irvin’s cancer scare earlier this week was just that: a scare. Irvin, the former Miami Hurri ...

‘Terrified’ Michael Irvin, father of UM TE, asks for prayers as he’s tested for cancer

Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and former University of Miami great Michael Irvin’s Instagram po ...

Miami’s newest offensive line commit is under radar, but coach says it won’t last long

Antonio Smith was mostly an unknown — even to recruiting enthusiasts — when he announced Sunday he w ...

One dad has two UM title rings. Another paved the way for 2001. What about their sons?

Scott Patchan’s father Matt earned two University of Miami national championship rings as a left tac ...

A crash course in space junk

Space debris piling up in orbit above our planet sparks debate on how to solve an issue that is near ...

Growing innovative ventures across the hemisphere

University of Miami, eMerge Americas, and partner universities are teaming up to feature entrepreneu ...

The hour belonged to the Frost School

The Frost School of Music’s Band of the Hour thrilled concertgoers at Saturday’s Ultra Music Festiva ...

Forum showcases undergraduate research

The Office of Undergraduate Research and Community Outreach presents its annual celebration to promo ...

With the Mueller probe now over, what happens next?

UM Law’s Frances Hill answers key questions about the special counsel’s investigation and the attorn ...

Mompremier Named AP All-America Honorable Mention

Beatrice Mompremier of the Miami women's basketball earned Associated Press All-America Honorab ...

Battling Life's Curveballs

Michael Amditis knows adversity all too well, but he has not let challenges stop his success. ...

Van Belle Pitches Canes to Victory in Snowy Pittsburgh, 5-3

With snow falling and temperatures in the low 30s, Brian Van Belle pitched the Canes to victory at P ...

No. 19 Miami Sits in a Tie for Fourth

Competing at the par 72, 6,421-yard Lantana Golf Club, the Hurricanes closed out the afternoon with ...

W. Tennis Tops No. 14 Wake, 6-1, for Yaroshuk-Tews’ 350th Win

The No. 29 Miami women's tennis team recorded its biggest win of the season Sunday afternoon, d ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching