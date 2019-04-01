Community, Edge, Fashion

UM students bring African culture to Miami

As I prepared my notebook and pen for my interview, I couldn’t help but notice racks and boxes overflowing with brightly colored, printed clothing. The Newman Alumni Center was quiet aside from the pitter-patter of students walking back and forth. The air reeked of urgency as members of the University of Miami’s African Student Union let no question go unanswered, no problem left unsolved.

At 12:17 p.m., a little under seven hours until ASU’s annual fashion show, I was greeted by 21-year-old senior Temi Tope Abisoye, ASU’s vice president. Abisoye had spent all day at the alumni center preparing for the big event, this year themed “Elements.”

IMG_7111.JPG

Sophomore Kiki Aderoju stuns the crowd as she walks the runway in a printed, two piece set made from traditional fabric on March 29 at ASU's annual fashion show. Photo credit: Nathalie Moreau

Abisoye explained the purpose of the ASU and the theme for Friday’s show.

“It’s going with the aim and the purpose of our club, which is to just bring knowledge and understanding about the culture of Africa and the issues that plague the continent,” she said. The committee, executive board and ASU president Obianzeze Okolo wanted to theme the show around elements to express “social elements such as love, happiness, joy and serenity and also the physical elements- fire, water, air,” said Abisoye.

To do that, ASU reached out to local and global designers including EZ Clothing, Deborah Rose Designs, Latam Wic, Aude Swim and BY ATTAA.

Around 1 p.m., I said my goodbyes to Abisoye, Okolo and their fashion show committee members and left the alumni center only to return again at 6:30 p.m.

As I entered the Newman Alumni Center once more, the warm smell of hors d’oeuvres, the sound of guests filling seats and the sight of more vibrant prints welcomed me.

IMG_7069.JPG

Sophomore Cleo Hastings walks the runway in a ballgown made from traditional African fabric. Photo credit: Nathalie Moreau

Cocktail hour was in full swing when I ran into 20-year-old artist and designer Anshanni McClam. McClam, one of the many artists featured at the event, stressed the importance of cultural representation for students of color attending a predominantly white institution.

“You don’t understand how much you can impact the community by allowing these events,” she said. “For instance, you have so many vendors that are able to profit from this and so many students coming for an opportunity just to let loose and see themselves represented as beautiful.”

After making my way through the vendors, I found my seat in the main ballroom.

The show began around 8 p.m. with host Landon Coles introducing the ASU executive board as they walked the runway in matching Ankara outfits.

Following that, student models took to the runway sporting traditional African garb that ranged from everyday wear to evening gowns and swimwear.

IMG_6996.JPG

Senior Mirza Tanis walks the runway in a matching three-piece, Ankara outfit. Photo credit: Nathalie Moreau

During a brief intermission, guests got to take a second look at the vendors and purchase raffle tickets benefiting One Lamb, an organization fighting against sexual exploitation of children in Nairobi, Kenya. Though this was the show’s fourth year, it was the first time ASU partnered with a charity.

Next came a performance from OLEKU, ASU’s official dance team, which performed a routine showcasing African dance moves and music, followed by a surprise announcement from Coles: Attendees would get the chance to compete for a spot in next year’s show. Five males and five females then strutted their stuff on stage, with the audience picking the winner by cheering for their favorite competitors.

ASU capped off the runway show by thanking President Okolo and Vice President Abisoye with flowers and a grand group hug from the whole executive board.

IMG_7199.JPG

Freshman Isaiah Walker closes the ASU fashion show with an energetic, Africa themed performance. Photo credit: Nathalie Moreau

The night came to a close with an energetic performance by freshman Isaiah Walker and his band, complete with a fog cannon, arrangements that went along with the African theme and an impromptu vocal accompaniment by UM student Jonathan Cola.

By 9:30 p.m., the ballroom was almost empty as most of the guests trickled out to the lobby to mingle or make their way home after an unforgettable night of cultural immersion.

April 1, 2019

Reporters

Nathalie Moreau


You may also like

GradOut to host “all-inclusive, queer fashion show” this Wednesday
Songs For Lovers and the Broken-Hearted: a Frost celebration of Valentine’s Day
Zedd sparks mixed reactions among students
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Michael Irvin reveals he’s cancer free after scare. ‘You all covered and encourage me’

Michael Irvin’s cancer scare earlier this week was just that: a scare. Irvin, the former Miami Hurri ...

‘Terrified’ Michael Irvin, father of UM TE, asks for prayers as he’s tested for cancer

Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and former University of Miami great Michael Irvin’s Instagram po ...

Miami’s newest offensive line commit is under radar, but coach says it won’t last long

Antonio Smith was mostly an unknown — even to recruiting enthusiasts — when he announced Sunday he w ...

One dad has two UM title rings. Another paved the way for 2001. What about their sons?

Scott Patchan’s father Matt earned two University of Miami national championship rings as a left tac ...

Miami sophomore star sustains knee injury, but should be back soon. What you should know

University of Miami starting sophomore tight end Brevin Jordan, a key component of the Hurricanes’ o ...

Forum showcases undergraduate research

The Office of Undergraduate Research and Community Outreach presents its annual celebration to promo ...

With the Mueller probe now over, what happens next?

UM Law’s Frances Hill answers key questions about the special counsel’s investigation and the attorn ...

Student media outlets receive national distinctions

UMTV’s SportsDesk secured its first College Television Award, while Ibis yearbook and Distraction ma ...

Leading a conversation to fuel change in Florida

University of Miami President Julio Frenk and Professor of Practice Xavier Cortada named to the Miam ...

Drawing on her strengths to support others

Graduate student Hilary Yip blended her knowledge of martial arts with her background in music thera ...

Battling Life's Curveballs

Michael Amditis knows adversity all too well, but he has not let challenges stop his success. ...

Van Belle Pitches Canes to Victory in Snowy Pittsburgh, 5-3

With snow falling and temperatures in the low 30s, Brian Van Belle pitched the Canes to victory at P ...

W. Tennis Tops No. 14 Wake, 6-1, for Yaroshuk-Tews’ 350th Win

The No. 29 Miami women's tennis team recorded its biggest win of the season Sunday afternoon, d ...

Dinsmore Takes Second, Cooper Fourth on Platform

Redshirt junior David Dinsmore and sophomore Zach Cooper turned in two strong performances in the pl ...

Miami Women Claim 4x100 Relay Title at Florida Relays

The Miami women claimed the 4x100m relay title on the final day of the 2019 Florida Relays. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching