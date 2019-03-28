Art, Community, Edge

UM alumna’s portrayal of minority children wins her prestigious artist residency

Bright hues of blue, yellow and red paint outline and capture the innocence of black and brown children as they run and swim in paintings that line Jacqueline M. Gopie’s home studio walls.

Gopie, an artist and University of Miami alumna, said she hopes viewers will not see race in her paintings, just children in motion.

“The main focus of my work is children because I feel that they don’t have the same racist baggage that people associate with the faces of older black men and women,” Gopie said. “I thought I could change the negative images through creating more positive images of children.”

GOPIE-Headshot.JPG

Jacqueline M. Gopie, University of Miami alumna and recent winner of an artist residency in New Orleans, poses with some of her artwork. Photo credit: Suzanne Rieger

Gopie, 58, was recently awarded a residence in New Orleans under the Joan Mitchell Foundation. In 2016, she received the foundation’s Emerging Artist Grant, and this year, she earned the Artist-in-Residence Achievement. She is one of 32 artists— the only one from Florida— who will work in a private studio for a two-month residence in New Orleans beginning this month.

Milly Cardoso, the museum gallery manager at the UM Wynwood Gallery, said this is a huge achievement in the art world.

“We are beyond proud of Jackie for achieving such an incredible opportunity at the Joan Mitchell in New Orleans,” said Cardoso. “She is a wonderful person and deserves to be there.”

“Every day I wake up and I can’t believe my life,” Gopie said. “I never would have thought that painting would take me this far. Getting the Joan Mitchell Grant in 2016 was huge for me. Artists tend to feel ignored a lot, and it’s so satisfying when an artist finally gets that recognition.”

Gopie applied to UM while she was still enrolled in the Army. She decided it was time to retire after 21 years of service and was awarded a half-tuition scholarship.

“I’m glad I did it when I did it because I was in the Pentagon during 9/11, and I realized that I was going to see stuff that I might never unsee,” Gopie said. “So, I feel really lucky that I spent that much time in the military, and I’m sane, and I don’t have PTSD or any crazy injuries. And I spent six years in Alaska and six years in Hawaii.”

Gopie decided to study painting at UM, where she received a BFA in 2005 and her MFA in 2012. Since graduating in 2012, she has dedicated herself to painting at her home studio.

10755537536_IMG_0840.JPG

Gopie's art aims to capture the innocence of black and brown children before they become affected by racism and prejudice. Photo credit: Suzanne Rieger

During her residency in New Orleans, Gopie said she plans to incorporate the tradition of second line parades into her art. Second line is a tradition in brass band parades in New Orleans. The “main line” or “first line” is the primary section of the parade, including the members of a brass band and members of an African-American social aid club. The audience that forms behind the parade to join in the festivities is called the second line parade.

Gopie imagines that her paintings might include children wearing bright sequined costumes behind a brass band parade.

“My goal is to try to capture something of the history of New Orleans through the bodies of the children,” Gopie said.

March 28, 2019

Reporters

Suzanne Rieger


You may also like

Crowd of all ages enjoys food, drinks, art at ‘Lowe After Dark’
Fuego Music Festival sets Wynwood on fire
Arts Festival celebrates Miami culture for 56th year
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Jarren Williams, N’Kosi Perry are ready to move on from 2018 with spring QB competition

Jarren Williams doesn’t want to talk much about the 2018 season, which is understandable. Just throu ...

Why did Tate Martell transfer to Miami? Brevin Jordan, Dan Enos and a history of swagger

Tate Martell, it’s safe to say, wanted some attention from the Miami Hurricanes in the spring before ...

Here’s when Miami coach Manny Diaz will name starting quarterback: ‘When it’s obvious’

The quarterback questions flowed, as expected, during spring practice No. 4 Tuesday at the Universit ...

Dolphins planning to audition these UM prospects. But one of them is non-committal.

The Dolphins will get a good look at UM’s draft prospects during their annual local day on April 5, ...

Why one big part of UM’s expected offensive plan already has been scrapped

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ When Butler’s Tommy Kennedy chose Miami over offers f ...

Black Lives: A truly American concert

With an aim to build understanding through music, Frost School of Music faculty, alumni, and student ...

The mathematics of bracketology

Mathematical and statistical methods used in an attempt to fill out a perfect NCAA tournament bracke ...

The current state of retail

As more shoppers turn to online retail, let’s analyze the future of brick-and-mortar storefronts. ...

A trip abroad opens new career paths

The School of Nursing and Health Studies’ global research training program for minority students is ...

Standing in solidarity

The University of Miami community gathered to remember the victims of the deadly New Zealand mosque ...

Canes Crush Four Homers in 16-6 Win at FAU

A three-homer first inning sparked the Canes on Wednesday night and a five-run seventh secured a roa ...

Herrera Opens Men's Diving NCAA Trip Thursday

The University of Miami men's diving team begins its much anticipated trip to the 2019 NCAA Men ...

Arreaga and Gonzalez Named ACC Performers of the Week

Kevin Arreaga and Samantha Gonzalez of the University of Miami track and field program were named AC ...

Photo Gallery: Miami Pro Day

The Hurricanes held their annual Pro Day in the Carol Soffer IPF for the first time Monday afternoon ...

UMSHoF To Hold 51st Annual Induction Banquet

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 51st Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet on Th ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching