Community, Cover, News, Politics

Governor announces appointment of UM law school alumnae to judicial court

Many people gathered inside the Kislak Center at the University of Miami March 27 to hear a message from Governor Ron DeSantis.

At the moment the audience had been anticipating, DeSantis announced two appointments to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court. The new judges both graduated from the University of Miami School of Law: Michelle Alvarez Barakat and Tanya Brinkley.

_DSC3313.jpg

Michelle Alvarez Barakat, left, and Tanya Brinkley, reight, are newly appointed judges to Miami's Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court. They are both alumna of UM's School of Law. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

Executive vice president of UM, Jeffrey Duerk, introduced DeSantis and applauded the governor’s vision for the future of Florida. The introduction was followed by rounds of applause.

“It’s great that I can come today and show some love for the U,” said DeSantis, noting that the two newly appointed women graduated with their Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami School of Law.

Brinkley is originally from Pennsylvania and attended undergraduate school at Howard University, while Barakat is a Miami native who received her undergraduate degree as well as her law degree at the U. The two have been a part of the Miami-Dade County Court since 2013.

_DSC3113.jpg

Governor Ron DeSantis announced his newest Miami judicial appointees at UM's Kislak Center March 27. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

“I was confident that they had the integrity, the intellect, the appreciation of the important role that judges play, but also the limited role that judges play, as well as an appreciation for the separation of powers,” said DeSantis.

Barakat began by complimenting DeSantis’ ideals and ensuring the public that she has “taken her oath as a judge, and will continue to serve as [she has].” She thanked the governor, her colleagues and her family.

Brinkley said she was happy to see this announcement occur at UM, the alma mater that provided her with comfort and support while she was simultaneously a student and a mother. On the verge of tears, she thanked DeSantis, her friends and her family.

“I’m very excited,” said Siddiq Canty, Brinkley’s son. “It’s been a long time coming. Thank you to the University of Miami for teaching her.”

March 28, 2019

Reporters

Noor Khaled


You may also like

New ‘poll tax’ puts the progress of Amendment 4 in danger
President Trump visits FIU, discusses Venezuelan crisis
Canes gather to watch midterm election results
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Jarren Williams, N’Kosi Perry are ready to move on from 2018 with spring QB competition

Jarren Williams doesn’t want to talk much about the 2018 season, which is understandable. Just throu ...

Why did Tate Martell transfer to Miami? Brevin Jordan, Dan Enos and a history of swagger

Tate Martell, it’s safe to say, wanted some attention from the Miami Hurricanes in the spring before ...

Here’s when Miami coach Manny Diaz will name starting quarterback: ‘When it’s obvious’

The quarterback questions flowed, as expected, during spring practice No. 4 Tuesday at the Universit ...

Dolphins planning to audition these UM prospects. But one of them is non-committal.

The Dolphins will get a good look at UM’s draft prospects during their annual local day on April 5, ...

Why one big part of UM’s expected offensive plan already has been scrapped

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ When Butler’s Tommy Kennedy chose Miami over offers f ...

Black Lives: A truly American concert

With an aim to build understanding through music, Frost School of Music faculty, alumni, and student ...

The mathematics of bracketology

Mathematical and statistical methods used in an attempt to fill out a perfect NCAA tournament bracke ...

The current state of retail

As more shoppers turn to online retail, let’s analyze the future of brick-and-mortar storefronts. ...

A trip abroad opens new career paths

The School of Nursing and Health Studies’ global research training program for minority students is ...

Standing in solidarity

The University of Miami community gathered to remember the victims of the deadly New Zealand mosque ...

Canes Crush Four Homers in 16-6 Win at FAU

A three-homer first inning sparked the Canes on Wednesday night and a five-run seventh secured a roa ...

Herrera Opens Men's Diving NCAA Trip Thursday

The University of Miami men's diving team begins its much anticipated trip to the 2019 NCAA Men ...

Arreaga and Gonzalez Named ACC Performers of the Week

Kevin Arreaga and Samantha Gonzalez of the University of Miami track and field program were named AC ...

Photo Gallery: Miami Pro Day

The Hurricanes held their annual Pro Day in the Carol Soffer IPF for the first time Monday afternoon ...

UMSHoF To Hold 51st Annual Induction Banquet

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 51st Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet on Th ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching