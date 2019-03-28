An inside look at the new housing village: photo gallery (March 2019)

The Miami Hurricane got the chance to tour and document the new housing village construction site March 5. Mike Piacentino, manager of marketing, communications and development for Housing and Residential Life, confirmed that sophomores will get first priority during the application process, but juniors and seniors will also have the opportunity to apply. There will be a range of room options from singles to quads, each with a different price in order to accommodate as many students as possible.

The housing village is expected to open to students in August 2020.