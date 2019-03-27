Around the Web
Jarren Williams, N’Kosi Perry are ready to move on from 2018 with spring QB competition

Jarren Williams doesn’t want to talk much about the 2018 season, which is understandable. Just throu ...

Why did Tate Martell transfer to Miami? Brevin Jordan, Dan Enos and a history of swagger

Tate Martell, it’s safe to say, wanted some attention from the Miami Hurricanes in the spring before ...

Here’s when Miami coach Manny Diaz will name starting quarterback: ‘When it’s obvious’

The quarterback questions flowed, as expected, during spring practice No. 4 Tuesday at the Universit ...

Dolphins planning to audition these UM prospects. But one of them is non-committal.

The Dolphins will get a good look at UM’s draft prospects during their annual local day on April 5, ...

Why one big part of UM’s expected offensive plan already has been scrapped

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ When Butler’s Tommy Kennedy chose Miami over offers f ...

Black Lives: A truly American concert

With an aim to build understanding through music, Frost School of Music faculty, alumni, and student ...

The mathematics of bracketology

Mathematical and statistical methods used in an attempt to fill out a perfect NCAA tournament bracke ...

The current state of retail

As more shoppers turn to online retail, let’s analyze the future of brick-and-mortar storefronts. ...

A trip abroad opens new career paths

The School of Nursing and Health Studies’ global research training program for minority students is ...

Standing in solidarity

The University of Miami community gathered to remember the victims of the deadly New Zealand mosque ...

Arreaga and Gonzalez Named ACC Performers of the Week

Kevin Arreaga and Samantha Gonzalez of the University of Miami track and field program were named AC ...

Baseball Ready for Midweek Meeting at FAU

The Miami Hurricanes will open a four-game road trip with a midweek contest at FAU on Wednesday nigh ...

Photo Gallery: Miami Pro Day

The Hurricanes held their annual Pro Day in the Carol Soffer IPF for the first time Monday afternoon ...

UMSHoF To Hold 51st Annual Induction Banquet

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 51st Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet on Th ...

Men’s Tennis Continues to Rise in the ITA Poll

Miami moves up to No. 22 on the Oracle/ITA national rankings list. ...

About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

