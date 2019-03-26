GradOut to host “all-inclusive, queer fashion show” this Wednesday

This coming Wednesday, GradOut, the University of Miami’s LGBTQ graduate student organization, is hosting Genderchill.

Genderchill is an “all-inclusive, queer fashion show” focused on raising awareness of body and gender diversity. College students from all over Miami helped in planning this event, which will take place on Mar. 27 in the Shalala Student Ballroom.

Other organizations– including UM’s LGBTQ Student Center, Outlaw, Spectrum and the Greek Ally Unity– have also been working diligently to bring this project to life.

“I hope this event will allow people to form connections and start a legacy of acceptance and education,” said Jessica Osborn, chair of GradOut. “This will be groundbreaking for the university.”

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., there will be a community reception. During this time, many of UM’s clubs and organizations will be tabling and attendees will have the opportunity to enter raffles that will benefit Parents and Friends of Lesbian and Gays South Miami.

The fashion show itself will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature local designers, models, artists, poets and even a “come as you are” segment featuring models sporting whatever makeup and clothing makes them feel best.

“This event should empower the community of people who are discriminated [against]based on their gender identity, race, and body,” said Osborn. “It will let these people know that gender diversity does exist, and it is not a bad thing.”

Sammi Daugherty, co-chair of Genderchill, spoke about the tremendous support the event received.

“This has been a huge step in faculty and staff support for an LGBTQ event,” she said.

Genderchill is a free event. A $15 donation is encouraged.