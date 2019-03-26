Community, Edge

GradOut to host “all-inclusive, queer fashion show” this Wednesday

This coming Wednesday, GradOut, the University of Miami’s LGBTQ graduate student organization, is hosting Genderchill.

Genderchill is an “all-inclusive, queer fashion show” focused on raising awareness of body and gender diversity. College students from all over Miami helped in planning this event, which will take place on Mar. 27 in the Shalala Student Ballroom.

Other organizations– including UM’s LGBTQ Student Center, Outlaw, Spectrum and the Greek Ally Unity– have also been working diligently to bring this project to life.

“I hope this event will allow people to form connections and start a legacy of acceptance and education,” said Jessica Osborn, chair of GradOut. “This will be groundbreaking for the university.”

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., there will be a community reception. During this time, many of UM’s clubs and organizations will be tabling and attendees will have the opportunity to enter raffles that will benefit Parents and Friends of Lesbian and Gays South Miami.

The fashion show itself will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature local designers, models, artists, poets and even a “come as you are” segment featuring models sporting whatever makeup and clothing makes them feel best.

“This event should empower the community of people who are discriminated [against]based on their gender identity, race, and body,” said Osborn. “It will let these people know that gender diversity does exist, and it is not a bad thing.”

Sammi Daugherty, co-chair of Genderchill, spoke about the tremendous support the event received.

“This has been a huge step in faculty and staff support for an LGBTQ event,” she said.

Genderchill is a free event. A $15 donation is encouraged.

Gender Chill.png

Photo credit: genderchill.com

March 26, 2019

Reporters

Alexis Hurwitz


You may also like

Nineteen empowering, badass songs to end Women’s History Month
Drag Out turns Shalala into queer haven for a night
Well-dressed but in distress: I went to NYFW
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Here’s when Miami coach Manny Diaz will name starting quarterback: ‘When it’s obvious’

The quarterback questions flowed, as expected, during spring practice No. 4 Tuesday at the Universit ...

Dolphins planning to audition these UM prospects. But one of them is non-committal.

The Dolphins will get a good look at UM’s draft prospects during their annual local day on April 5, ...

Why one big part of UM’s expected offensive plan already has been scrapped

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ When Butler’s Tommy Kennedy chose Miami over offers f ...

Miami’s ‘Mack Truck’ shows off ‘Ferrari engine,’ while Gerald Willis returns to field

This past season, Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas called teammate Trayone Gray a “Mack T ...

Jaquan Johnson unfollowed Manny Diaz on Instagram when he left for Temple. ‘I was upset’

It’s hard to find many people who were more excited than Jaquan Johnson when Manny Diaz got the job ...

Black Lives: A truly American concert

With an aim to build understanding through music, Frost School of Music faculty, alumni, and student ...

The mathematics of bracketology

Mathematical and statistical methods used in an attempt to fill out a perfect NCAA tournament bracke ...

The current state of retail

As more shoppers turn to online retail, let’s analyze the future of brick-and-mortar storefronts. ...

A trip abroad opens new career paths

The School of Nursing and Health Studies’ global research training program for minority students is ...

Standing in solidarity

The University of Miami community gathered to remember the victims of the deadly New Zealand mosque ...

Baseball Ready for Midweek Meeting at FAU

The Miami Hurricanes will open a four-game road trip with a midweek contest at FAU on Wednesday nigh ...

Photo Gallery: Miami Pro Day

The Hurricanes held their annual Pro Day in the Carol Soffer IPF for the first time Monday afternoon ...

Men’s Tennis Continues to Rise in the ITA Poll

Miami moves up to No. 22 on the Oracle/ITA national rankings list. ...

Miami Announces Partnership with Tailgate Guys

The tailgating tradition just got a bit easier thanks to a new partnership between the University of ...

WBB Drops NCAA Heartbreaker to No. 22/20 Arizona State, 57-55

The No. 19/15 Miami women's basketball team's stellar 2018-19 season came to end Sunday ev ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching