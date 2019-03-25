President Frenk on new beginnings and finishing strong

Spring has long been celebrated as a season of renewal. Part of the renewal of spring lies in its potential. It is the time to plant what we will later reap. This is as true for ideas as it is for flowers and vegetable gardens.

Those of you studying the arts may know that some of the most recognizable works by the likes of Botticelli, Wordsworth and Vivaldi celebrate spring. Those of you studying the sciences recognize that the blooming of countless species—from flowers to bacteria to phytoplankton—provide an opportunity to better understand our world.

On college campuses, spring break gives us the time to step outside our regular schedules for different types of learning, which inevitably bring renewal, both individually and collectively. Perhaps it provided the opportunity to attend conferences, scout new opportunities for research or engage in service learning around the world. Maybe you spent quality time with family or took a moment to relax. Wherever this month took us, we have come back to the U with a fresh perspective.

Interestingly, that perspective comes near the end of our academic year. As the days get longer, our time together grows shorter. In just over six weeks, the class of 2019 will walk across the stage at graduation.

Whether or not you are a senior, my challenge to you for this spring is simple: finish strong.

If you are struggling in any of your classes, it is not too late to ask for help—or to use the extended hours at the library. If there are on or off campus opportunities in which you want to engage this summer or next fall, start working toward them now. Consider visiting our study abroad office or join us and alumni across the country in the Canes Day of Service coming up on April 13.

Together, we will reap the benefits of the work we do in this season. Or, as Sitting Bull so beautifully put it, “Behold, my friends, the spring is come; the earth has gladly received the embraces of the sun, and we shall soon see the results of their love!”