Miami quarterback Tate Martell eligible after NCAA grants waiver

Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell is eligible to play immediately after being granted a waiver from the NCAA, Miami announced Tuesday afternoon.

“We are pleased with this ruling and appreciate the NCAA recognizing that this waiver met the criteria under the membership established guidelines,” UM Director of Athletics Blake James said in a statement. “We would like to thank the NCAA, as well as Ohio State University, for their assistance and support throughout the waiver process. We look forward to seeing Tate compete for the Hurricanes this season.”

The former four-star recruit will have three years of eligibility remaining. He joins redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry and redshirt freshman Jarren Williams in Miami’s quarterback competition this spring. Incoming freshman Peyton Matocha will join the Hurricanes this summer.

Martell, who appeared in six games for Ohio State, participated in the Hurricanes’ first day of spring practice Tuesday. Martell completed 23 of 28 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

“He’s a very competitive young man, very good intellect, highly energetic,” offensive coordinator Dan Enos said of Martell. “Extremely, extremely good athlete. He’s got great lower-body explosiveness, really good short-area quickness and showed a very live arm today.”

In high school, Martell was the No. 2-rated dual-threat quarterback in the country in 2017 behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovalia. The former U.S. Army All-American earned Player of the Year honors from Gatorade, MaxPreps and USA Today.

“Tate, he’s a character, dude” said sophomore tight end Brevin Jordan, who was a teammate of Martell’s at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. “He’s a 5-11, little white dude with tattoos, running around with high energy, cocky. Just loves the swag. His swag is so Miami.”

The Hurricanes kickoff the season Aug. 24 against the Florida Gators at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Miami resumes practice on Wednesday.

March 19, 2019

