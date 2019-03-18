Crowd of all ages enjoys food, drinks, art at ‘Lowe After Dark’

The second “Lowe After Hours” event of the semester took place March 7 from 7-9 p.m. at the University of Miami Lowe Art Museum.

Open to members of the public, students and faculty, this event had all the features of high society. Sponsored by Bacardi and catered by Sushi Maki, “Lowe After Hours” filled its guests’ bellies with delicious sushi and scrumptious cocktails. Entry to this posh event was free for students.

Besides food and drink, guests were also treated to live music by a rock cover band known as the “Smoking Section.” All these amenities, in conjunction with the Lowe’s extensive art collection, left little opportunity for guests to be idle.

Attendees of all socio-economic backgrounds could be found throughout the Lowe. Seeing senior citizens dressed in their evening’s best coexisting with college students in casual wear gave a sense of unity among a diverse crowd.

Though it was replenished frequently, the food went fast.

“I’ve never seen boats sink so fast,” said the lead guitarist of “Smoking Section.” However, there was no relief for the cocktail lines.

Past the food and drink zone and deeper into the museum, the loud sounds of conversations over drinks slowly faded away to subtle footsteps as people began focusing on the art. Currently, the Lowe has multiple temporary exhibitions on display that are centered around natural themes. James Prosek’s “Contra Naturam/Against Nature” exhibition and Del Geist’s “STONE LEVITY” exhibition both capture nature’s ephemeral beauty in pieces that will last centuries.

Many seniors, juniors and members of Greek life were in attendance. Jon Zhou, a senior majoring in software engineering, and his friend Agustin Taveras, a senior majoring in neuroscience, have been guests at both “Lowe After Hours” events.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Zhou in regard to event. “But there’s a lot of people just here for the drinks who don’t appreciate the art.”

Both Zhou and Taveras agree that that the last “Lowe After Hours” event, held on Feb. 7 of this semester, was a lot quieter, less crowded and arguably more enjoyable.

Brian Walters, a senior majoring in marine science and biology had a slightly different take.

“I think it is a wonderful event,” Walters said. “It’s wonderful use of the space and it makes people more aware of this museum. People are so secluded in class on that side of campus and they may not know the Lowe is here. It’s a really incredible resource.”

For any art connoisseur or socialite, “Lowe After Hours” is definitely the place to be in terms of UM’s nightlife. Equipped with food, cocktails, live music and art, there was never a dull moment throughout the entire event.