Basketball, Sports

Hurricanes fend off Demon Deacons in ACC Tournament

The Miami Hurricanes live to play another day in Charlotte, North Carolina.

No. 12 seed Miami fought off a late second-half charge from No. 13 seed Wake Forest to emerge with a 79-71 victory in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

“March Madness. It’s win and advance, lose and go home,” Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We’re just happy we won. I thought it was a very hard-fought game by both teams.”

For a moment, it appeared the Hurricanes (14-17, 5-13 ACC) might squander a late double-digit lead to the Demon Deacons (11-20, 4-14 ACC) for the second time in as many weeks.

Miami led 68-56 with 5:32 to play, but Wake Forest surged on a 10-2 burst to slice the Hurricanes’ lead down to four with four minutes remaining.

However, the Demon Deacons missed six of their final seven shot attempts and Miami knocked down free throws down the stretch to secure a matchup with fifth-seeded Virginia Tech Wednesday afternoon.

UM junior guard DJ Vasiljevic led the charge with a game-high 21 points, one shy of matching his career high, and sunk four 3-pointers. Senior Anthony Lawrence II continued his recent hot streak, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double in his last six outings.

The pair provided a boost on a day where Chris Lykes and Ebuka Izundu struggled.

Lykes notched 13 points and four assists, but committed five turnovers. Izundu, who tallied just five points and three rebounds, was in foul trouble throughout the contest, eventually fouling out after playing only 22 minutes.

Zach Johnson picked up some of the slack when Lykes dealt with foul issues of his own. The redshirt senior registered 12 points and matched Lykes’ four assists.

“When [Lykes] was out, that leaves it up to [Lawrence, Vasiljevic] and Zach Johnson to do all of the ball handling and I thought we were doing offensively really well,” Larrañaga said.

Wake Forest finished with five players in double-figures, led by Brandon Childress and Jaylen Hoard’s 16 points. Chaundee Brown added 13 points and Isaiah Mucius and Torry Johnson both chipped in 10 points.

The Demon Deacons turned the ball over 15 times and Miami capitalized, scoring 19 points off of Wake Forest’s miscues.

The Hurricanes will face No. 16 Virginia Tech in round two of the conference tournament. The Hokies have soundly defeated Miami twice this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Spectrum Center.

“People underestimate the lower-seeded teams,” Vasiljevic said. “One they get going on a run, it’s hard to stop, so we’re going to try and do that this tournament.”

March 12, 2019

Reporters

Justin Sobelman


You may also like

ACC Predictions: Hurricanes gear up for ACC Tournament
Hurricanes claim victories across the board, suffer some losses
ACC Predictions: UM looks for signature late-season victory
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The Hurricanes’ plan to fill the biggest hole on their defense entering spring practice

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ Among the positions with considerable uncertainty thi ...

Miami Hurricanes track star wins NCAA national title and eyes the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Michelle Atherley wears the tattoo on the inside of her left arm like a badge of triumph: “My ambiti ...

Vasiljevic, Miami topple Wake Forest 79-71 in ACC Tournament

After foot surgery last year, Miami shooting guard DJ Vasiljevic decided to change his diet to lesse ...

Watch the ACC Network’s promo. And what was used from Florida State and Miami

The ACC Network is set for launch Aug. 22, but advertising for the new cable network started Tuesday ...

Miami Hurricanes finalize spring-football schedule, with open scrimmage and game set

The 2019 college-football season inches closer. One week before spring practice is set to begin, the ...

New director named for University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Magda Vergara plans to bring new clients to the institute and increase its presence in the community ...

Couples’ therapy, digitized

College of Arts and Sciences researcher Brian Doss helps low-income couples through relationship iss ...

What’s happening on campus during spring break

Can you still get a good meal on campus? Take a shuttle? Check out all you need to know. ...

The emotional impact of dealing with deadly tornadoes

A University of Miami psychologist explains what victims of Sunday’s destructive tornadoes in the So ...

Building a healthy community

A University of Miami alumna is playing a leading role in Miami-Dade County to ensure public health. ...

Canes Win Tight One vs. Jackson State, 4-3

The Miami Hurricanes won their first Tuesday midweek game of the year, but it did not come easily. ...

Canes Add Two More Spots at NCAA Championships

Miami's top springboard divers built on their momentum on Day 2 of Zone B qualifying at the Mar ...

MBB Downs Wake Forest at ACC Tourney, 79-71

Vasiljevic and Lawrence combine for 41 points as Canes advance to play Virginia Tech Wednesday. ...

Men's Tennis Tames Terriers 5-0

The No. 36-ranked University of Miami men's tennis extended its winning streak to three games, ...

Men’s Tennis Sweeps ACC Weekly Honors

Jankulovski garners ACC Player of the Week; Shimamoto and Soriano Barrera earn doubles team honors ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching