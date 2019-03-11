Basketball, Sports

ACC Predictions: Hurricanes gear up for ACC Tournament

12 p.m. March 12 Miami vs. Wake Forest

Miami will attempt to defeat its first Atlantic Coast Conference opponent away from the Watsco Center as they take on Wake Forest for the third time this season.

When these squads faced off just a couple of weeks ago, the the Hurricanes looked poised to secure a road victory before surrendering a 10-point lead in the closing minutes.

Junior Brandon Childress is the biggest offensive threat for the Demon Deacons, pacing the team with 14.7 points per game and 4.0 assists per contest. Childress hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining in Winston-Salem.

Sophomore Chaundee Brown has been all about The U this season.

Brown scored a career-best 22 points in the first meeting, despite Miami defeating Wake Forest. The guard responded with 21 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in the Deacons’ home triumph.

Wake comes into the ACC Tournament dropping three straight games.

However, the Demon Deacons nearly knocked off Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, although the Blue Devils’ were missing ACC Player of the Year Zion Williamson because of a knee injury.

The Demon Deacons struggle offensively, ranking towards the bottom of the conference in most metrics. Wake Forest shoots a league-worst 36 percent from the field.

However, the Deacs excel on the offensive glass, leading the conference.

If the Hurricanes can limit second chance opportunities, Miami should have enough left in the tank to advance to face Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Prediction: Miami 73 — Wake Forest 67

2 p.m. March 13 Miami vs. No. 16 Virginia Tech

The Hokies decisively swept the Hurricanes during the regular season, winning both contests by double-digits.

Virginia Tech is still without Justin Robinson after injuring his foot on Jan. 30 against Miami.

Even without Robinson, the Hokies have plenty of talent.

Junior Kerry Blackshear, Jr. has picked up playmaking and scoring slack. The All-ACC Second Team honoree has scored 20-plus points five times in the past ten outings.

Sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who leads the Hokies in scoring with 16.6 points, has dominated against Miami.

The All-ACC Third Team notched a career-high 25 points and six steals in Coral Gables before finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, just two assists shy of a tripe-double in the most recent matchup.

The Hurricanes have found success with 3-pointers this season and the Hokies have allowed the most attempts and makes from behind the arc in the conference.

On the other hand, Miami’s biggest weakness has been Virginia Tech’s greatest strength.

The Hokies are the best rebounding team in the league, and one of the best in the nation.

Miami will have to cash in from distance in order to have any hope of pulling off the upset over Virginia Tech.

VT is simply on a different tier than UM and this game will likely signify the end of the Hurricanes’ subpar season.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 85 — Miami 68

March 11, 2019

Reporters

Justin Sobelman


You may also like

Hurricanes claim victories across the board, suffer some losses
Hurricanes drop series to rival Gators, but optimism for season remains
ACC Predictions: Rivals clash for second time this season
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM men open ACC tournament against Wake Forest on Tuesday

Coach Jim Larranaga usually has more time to prepare his team for the Atlantic Coast Conference, but ...

One area that Diaz believes can help UM football. And Canes pursue more quarterbacks

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Monday: ▪ Analytics have been an important component in baseball ...

A visit to Marlins Park inspired lifelong friends — now known as the bobblehead kings

This would have been September of 2012, late in the inaugural season of the new Marlins Park. It was ...

Check out this blast by UM All-American who was just honored by the ACC

The video posted on Twitter tells the story quite nicely — and provides enough excitement to likely ...

How you can meet the architect of The New Miami (#TNM), otherwise known as Manny Diaz

Miami Hurricanes fans will soon have the opportunity to meet University of Miami football coach Mann ...

Couples’ therapy, digitized

College of Arts and Sciences researcher Brian Doss helps low-income couples through relationship iss ...

What’s happening on campus during spring break

Can you still get a good meal on campus? Take a shuttle? Check out all you need to know. ...

The emotional impact of dealing with deadly tornadoes

A University of Miami psychologist explains what victims of Sunday’s destructive tornadoes in the So ...

Building a healthy community

A University of Miami alumna is playing a leading role in Miami-Dade County to ensure public health. ...

University of Miami earns high marks, receives reaffirmation of accreditation

SACSCOC accreditation signifies that the University maintains a mission that is appropriate to highe ...

Blagg, Herrera Qualify on Day 1 of Zones

A pair of Hurricanes secured their spots at the upcoming NCAA Championships with impressive performa ...

Baseball Welcomes Jackson State for Midweek Series

After a series victory over Georgia Tech, the Canes will wrap up a nine-game homestand with a midwee ...

Freddy Zamora Named ACC Player of the Week

Freddy Zamora's dominant performance earned him conference player of the week honors. ...

Hurricane Club Announces First Stop on Spring Tour

The University of Miami Hurricane Club is excited to announce the first stop on "The New Miami ...

Miami Returns Home for Doubleheader

Miami (9-4, 3-0 ACC) takes on the Seahawks at 11 a.m. before meeting the Terriers at 4 p.m. Live sta ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching