Hurricane Productions celebrates Mardi Gras with food, DJ, free activities

51993346_2319736471393029_8813703122561007616_o.jpg

Photo credit: Facebook, @canesnightlive(CNL)

Every semester, Hurricane Productions’ Canes Night Live committee throws events for students to enjoy in correlation to actual events happening in and around the community. Last Friday, students came to the Shalala Student Center for Canes Night Live’s Mardi Gras Bash.

Similar to most CNL events that take place in the Shalala, students had the opportunity to enjoy three floors of fun. The activities included creating your own phone grips, Mardi Gras medallions, mask mugs and a silent disco. However, this CNL event was different due to the addition of an actual DJ as well as their usual silent disco.

“We got a DJ to play music throughout the SAC because when you walked in, we wanted it to feel like a party,” said Vice Chair of Marketing Jasmin Dakkak.

This time around, the committee tried to shift students’ focus away from food and towards the activities.

“I feel like half the time people are mostly excited about the food, but something that we’ve been working on is getting people to stick around instead of grabbing food and just leaving,” said Secretary Sherise Scott. “We plan these events in hopes that students enjoy their time here and be here for more than 30 minutes.”

Some of their efforts have paid off for freshman Kennedy Farrior, who has attended every CNL event this year from beginning to end.

“I came to CNL because I know that there is a lot of free stuff,” said Farrior. “I made a sign, got some food, and I’m just enjoying my time.”

Farrior also said she was happy to enjoy the fried oreos and the silent disco, the latter of which she called her “favorite thing ever.”

40410003_2081297011903644_7115988535697473536_n.jpg

Canes Night Live's full schedule of events. Photo credit: Facebook, @canesnightlive(CNL)

Keep up with all future events by following @hp_cnl on Instagram or liking Canes Night Live (CNL) on Facebook.

March 7, 2019

Reporters

Kayla Foster


About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

