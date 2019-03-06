Edge, Fashion

Internship look book: Stylish outfits for the office

It is already March, which means that summer internship season is quickly approaching. Whether you’re still trying to secure the perfect internship or already planning for the first day, I find that one of the most difficult things about starting a new job is the dress code. What is business professional versus business casual, and how do you achieve those without completely trashing your personal style?

While the answer to these questions greatly depends on the atmosphere you will be working in, there are some surefire ways to make fashion meet business. That’s why I have created this look book—as a guide to letting your style shine through no matter the situation.

Sporty.png

Collage made with Canva. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

Edgy.png

Collage made with Canva. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

sporty.jpg

Dramatic.png

Collage made with Canva. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

Girly.png

Collage made with Canva. Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

Be sure to check out your company’s dress code and tweak these looks to fit your needs. Most of all, remember that your employer did, or will, hire you. So, don’t let your style get lost in the crowd.

March 6, 2019

Reporters

Jordan Lewis


You may also like

The importance of internships
Well-dressed but in distress: I went to NYFW
Beginner’s guide to III Points music festival
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Lawrence scores career-high 27 on Senior Night, leads UM to 76-63 win over Pitt

Anthony Lawrence saved the best game of his career for his home finale. The University of Miami seni ...

Two former Canes All-Americans explain why they love the swagger Diaz brings to UM job

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday, mostly from the annual UM Sports Hall of Fame bowling t ...

Former NFL and Miami Hurricanes star lands back in jail

Former Miami Hurricanes star and NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was sent back to jail stemming from ...

Former Dolphins and Hurricanes assistant named head coach of Tampa XFL franchise

Former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman, who began his coaching career at the University of Mi ...

Miami Hurricanes lose DL coach Jess Simpson to NFL team and announce his replacement

About a year to the day that Jess Simpson was announced as the University of Miami’s new defensive l ...

A mission for Mars

Aerospace engineer Victoria Coverstone is devising a way to protect astronauts from harmful radiatio ...

University to begin construction on new student services building

The three-story, 30,000-square-foot facility will transform how students access vital campus service ...

Want to learn how to make Cuban cafecito?

UM’s Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos will teach you how during “Week of Cuban Culture,” through Ma ...

Highlighting inquiry at the U

The first annual Graduate and Postdoctoral Research Symposium on March 7 will allow more than 60 pre ...

THINK program teaches students how to eat healthy and exercise

March is National Nutrition Month, and seventh graders at Henry S. West Laboratory School are learni ...

Hof Tabbed as ACC Most Improved Player

Emese Hof of the Miami women's basketball team is the inaugural ACC Most Improved Player, as an ...

Miami Tops Pitt on Senior Night, 76-63

Anthony Lawrence II registers career-high 27 points in win. ...

Hof and Mompremier Named First Team All-ACC

Emese Hof and Beatrice Mompremier of the Miami women's basketball team garnered First Team All- ...

Baseball to Host Appalachian State Wednesday

The Canes continue a nine-game homestand with a midweek game against Appalachian State Wednesday at ...

Backman Named ACC Golfer of the Month

After locking up her first collegiate tournament title and securing a trio of top-25 finishes, Unive ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching