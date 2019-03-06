Internship look book: Stylish outfits for the office

It is already March, which means that summer internship season is quickly approaching. Whether you’re still trying to secure the perfect internship or already planning for the first day, I find that one of the most difficult things about starting a new job is the dress code. What is business professional versus business casual, and how do you achieve those without completely trashing your personal style?

While the answer to these questions greatly depends on the atmosphere you will be working in, there are some surefire ways to make fashion meet business. That’s why I have created this look book—as a guide to letting your style shine through no matter the situation.

Be sure to check out your company’s dress code and tweak these looks to fit your needs. Most of all, remember that your employer did, or will, hire you. So, don’t let your style get lost in the crowd.