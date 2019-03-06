Letters to the Editor, Opinion

Cat colony on campus

An enormous and growing population of free-roaming cats exists in Florida, posing a threat to the state’s native animal species and creating a serious public health concern.

Cats are not indigenous to Florida or anywhere in North America. As a non-indigenous species, or “invasive” species, cats have spread throughout the continent and threaten to destabilize native ecosystems.

Not only do cats impact Florida wildlife through predation and spread of disease, but they can outnumber and compete with native predators, such as owls, hawks and foxes. Domestic cats hunt many of the same animals that native predators do, and when present in large numbers, cats can reduce the availability of prey for native predators.

The instinctive hunting behavior in cats is decoupled from their hunger mechanism so that they kill impulsively even when they are not hungry.

The study of two Miami-Dade County cat colonies found that the colonies did not decline in size over time, partly because people continued to illegally dump their unwanted cats and also because not all the cats were sterilized.

The problem, as well as the solution, lies with human behavior. At the state and local levels, there must be a loud and continuing campaign to educate the public about the impacts of free-roaming cats on Florida’s wildlife and human health. The campaign must include public service announcements on television, radio and in newspapers, as well as education in public schools.

Local governments should post signs in public parks warning that it is illegal to feed stray cats and dogs as well as to feed wildlife. Local governments should enforce mandatory sterilization of all cats and dogs placed for adoption at shelters.

If state and local governments continue to ignore this crisis and pass the buck, the feral cat population will continue to grow. It is up to the human population to decide how many native Florida species we will let become extinct, and how big a public health problem we will allow free-roaming cats to become.

Ana Zanetti, BSCE ’06, writes from Miami, FL.

March 6, 2019

Reporters

Letter to the Editor


You may also like

Making the most of your spring break
Ultra Music Festival relocates, brings bigger and better lineup
Hurricanes drop series to rival Gators, but optimism for season remains
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Lawrence scores career-high 27 on Senior Night, leads UM to 76-63 win over Pitt

Anthony Lawrence saved the best game of his career for his home finale. The University of Miami seni ...

Two former Canes All-Americans explain why they love the swagger Diaz brings to UM job

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday, mostly from the annual UM Sports Hall of Fame bowling t ...

Former NFL and Miami Hurricanes star lands back in jail

Former Miami Hurricanes star and NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was sent back to jail stemming from ...

Former Dolphins and Hurricanes assistant named head coach of Tampa XFL franchise

Former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman, who began his coaching career at the University of Mi ...

Miami Hurricanes lose DL coach Jess Simpson to NFL team and announce his replacement

About a year to the day that Jess Simpson was announced as the University of Miami’s new defensive l ...

A mission for Mars

Aerospace engineer Victoria Coverstone is devising a way to protect astronauts from harmful radiatio ...

University to begin construction on new student services building

The three-story, 30,000-square-foot facility will transform how students access vital campus service ...

Want to learn how to make Cuban cafecito?

UM’s Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos will teach you how during “Week of Cuban Culture,” through Ma ...

Highlighting inquiry at the U

The first annual Graduate and Postdoctoral Research Symposium on March 7 will allow more than 60 pre ...

THINK program teaches students how to eat healthy and exercise

March is National Nutrition Month, and seventh graders at Henry S. West Laboratory School are learni ...

Hof Tabbed as ACC Most Improved Player

Emese Hof of the Miami women's basketball team is the inaugural ACC Most Improved Player, as an ...

Miami Tops Pitt on Senior Night, 76-63

Anthony Lawrence II registers career-high 27 points in win. ...

Hof and Mompremier Named First Team All-ACC

Emese Hof and Beatrice Mompremier of the Miami women's basketball team garnered First Team All- ...

Baseball to Host Appalachian State Wednesday

The Canes continue a nine-game homestand with a midweek game against Appalachian State Wednesday at ...

Backman Named ACC Golfer of the Month

After locking up her first collegiate tournament title and securing a trio of top-25 finishes, Unive ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching