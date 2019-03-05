Spring break conundrum

Dear V,

I’m going to Cancun for spring break with three of my closest friends, all of whom are single. They keep talking about all the hot guys they’re going to hook up with while we’re away, which is fine except for the fact that I’m in a relationship. I don’t care what they do, but I also don’t want to be left out of all the fun and forced to sit by myself while they flirt the night away. What should I do?

Dear Reader,

Let me just start by saying that situation really sucks. On one hand, you want your friends to have fun, but on the other hand, you don’t want to be left out of the flirt (or f**k) fest. If you ask your friends to make this a girl’s-only trip, you might come across as demanding and, well, a little b*tchy. They probably don’t want to take orders from you. After all, not everyone is in a loving relationship – some of us have to resort to randos in Mexico (or whatever bar we happen to be in) when we’re horny.

So, my advice is to avoid ordering your friends to wear chastity belts. Instead, have a conversation about your expectations and casually (but assertively) address your concerns. Let them know that they are free to hook up with whoever they want (with consent of course), but that you don’t want them to forget about you. If they’re good friends, they should understand.

And be prepared to compromise. Let them end up on “Girls Gone Wild” if they want to, but maybe ask them to limit their thirsty endeavors to only a few nights of the week.

Wishing you the best,

V