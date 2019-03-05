Reporters

Letter to the Editor


Texas Tribune co-founder Evan Smith visits UM
Student manager Jake Yardeni is just ‘one of the guys’
Making the most of your spring break
The Miami Hurricanes are making this key recruiting-related hire for football staff

The Miami Hurricanes are hiring a new director of player personnel to replace Matt Doherty, who was ...

Where UM is looking after losing out on 2020 quarterback target

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Monday: ▪ In the wake of Carson Beck — UM’s top 2020 quarterback ...

Izundu to have special guest at UM’s final home game against Pitt on Tuesday

Two days after being trounced by 30 points at Duke on national television, University of Miami men’s ...

Here’s how the Miami Hurricanes (one just outran Michael Jackson) did at the NFL Combine

On Monday, Michael Jackson proved he’s fast. But Sheldrick Redwine proved he’s faster — by one-hundr ...

Third-ranked Duke — minus Zion Williamson — blows out Miami Hurricanes 87-57

DURHAM, N.C. – Zion Williamson was in street clothes on the bench, but the third-ranked Duke Blue De ...

A mission for Mars

Aerospace engineer Victoria Coverstone is devising a way to protect astronauts from harmful radiatio ...

University to begin construction on new student services building

The three-story, 30,000-square-foot facility will transform how students access vital campus service ...

Want to learn how to make Cuban cafecito?

UM’s Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos will teach you how during “Week of Cuban Culture,” through Ma ...

Highlighting inquiry at the U

The first annual Graduate and Postdoctoral Research Symposium on March 7 will allow more than 60 pre ...

THINK program teaches students how to eat healthy and exercise

March is National Nutrition Month, and seventh graders at Henry S. West Laboratory School are learni ...

MBB Entertains Pitt Tuesday on Senior Night

Prior to game, UM will honor Ebuka Izundu, Zach Johnson, Anthony Lawrence II and Eric Rubenstein. ...

Canes Crush Five Homers in 20-1 Win Over UMBC

Every Miami starting infielder homered Sunday, including two from Raymond GIl, as the Canes swept UM ...

WBB Drops 70-68 Heartbreaker at No. 10 NC State

The No. 15 Miami women's basketball team came up just short of its third top-10 win of the year ...

Canes at the Combine

We're in Indianapolis, where six Canes are looking to improve their draft positioning at the NF ...

W. Tennis Tallies 6-1 Win at Virginia Tech

The No. 19 Miami women's tennis team wrapped up the weekend in dominant fashion, posting a 6-1 ...

Searching