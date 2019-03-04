Baseball, Sports

Student manager Jake Yardeni is just ‘one of the guys’

The Hurricanes baseball team is off to a historic start under first-year head coach Gino DiMare.

DiMare tied Perry Moss’ mark in 1955 for the most wins in the first 11 games of his Miami coaching career with a 9-2 record.

While the Hurricanes are much improved on the field under DiMare, off the field, student manager Jake Yardeni has made his impact felt among the organization.

Yardeni, a senior majoring in sport administration, is in his second year with the Canes baseball team.

The Oceanside, New York native fell in love with baseball at an early age. Yardeni, who started playing baseball at four years old, recalls spending countless afternoons going to the New York Yankees and Mets games at the old Yankee Stadium and Shea Stadium.

When arriving at the University of Miami, Yardeni knew he wanted to be a part of the baseball program. Director of Baseball Operations Robert “G.M.” McDaniel afforded him the opportunity.

“When I first met him I thought he was a good kid,” McDaniel said. “He came off as very responsible and that hasn’t changed from the day I met him until now.”

Yardeni has quickly garnered the respect from the Hurricanes’ coaches, players and support staff.

Through his strong work ethic and friendly personality, Yardeni has become part of the UM baseball family.

“He does a lot of behind the scenes stuff and does whatever he is asked,” sophomore infielder Tyler Paige said. “He is one of us. He is one of the guys.”

“He’s one of the nicest people I know,” fellow student manager Andrew Gold said. “He’s just a loving guy. He loves being at the field and among all the guys. There is always a smile on his face.”

Yardeni arrives at the ballpark before the players, grabbing bats and buckets of baseballs for the dugout, setting up pitching machines for batting practice and assisting McDaniel and the coaching staff in anyway possible.

For a typical Friday or Saturday evening game, Yardeni gets to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field by 2:30 p.m. ready for a long day at the ballpark.

After the Hurricanes wrap up batting practice, Yardeni assists McDaniel and the other student managers with grabbing Miami’s pregame meal and helping the opposing team.

“I would consider him like a brother to me,” McDaniel said. “Everyone loves him.”

When game time approaches, Yardeni spends his time either in the dugout—helping McDaniel with laundry and grabbing water for the umpires—or behind home plate with a radar gun, charting the Hurricanes’ pitches.

“My favorite part is probably sitting in the dugout with all of the guys and watching the game,” Yardeni said. “It’s just fun to be in that type of environment.”

When the game ends, Yardeni hoping for a Hurricanes victory, he is one of the last people to leave the field. Just as he did setting everything up, Yardeni will make sure everything is returned just the way he found it to start the marathon the very next day.

Yet, despite the long days at The Light, Yardeni wouldn’t want it any other way.

“My whole life has been encompassed in baseball. I don’t really ever leave baseball,” Yardeni said, laughing. “I eat, sleep and breathe baseball. I want to work in baseball after college because that’s the sport I can see myself working 12 to 15 hours a day. I enjoy coming out to the field every day and taking in the smells and sights of baseball.”

March 4, 2019

Reporters

Josh White


You may also like

Building a universal promise of better tomorrows
Texas Tribune co-founder Evan Smith visits UM
Making the most of your spring break
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The Miami Hurricanes are making this key recruiting-related hire for football staff

The Miami Hurricanes are hiring a new director of player personnel to replace Matt Doherty, who was ...

Where UM is looking after losing out on 2020 quarterback target

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Monday: ▪ In the wake of Carson Beck — UM’s top 2020 quarterback ...

Izundu to have special guest at UM’s final home game against Pitt on Tuesday

Two days after being trounced by 30 points at Duke on national television, University of Miami men’s ...

Here’s how the Miami Hurricanes (one just outran Michael Jackson) did at the NFL Combine

On Monday, Michael Jackson proved he’s fast. But Sheldrick Redwine proved he’s faster — by one-hundr ...

Third-ranked Duke — minus Zion Williamson — blows out Miami Hurricanes 87-57

DURHAM, N.C. – Zion Williamson was in street clothes on the bench, but the third-ranked Duke Blue De ...

A mission for Mars

Aerospace engineer Victoria Coverstone is devising a way to protect astronauts from harmful radiatio ...

University to begin construction on new student services building

The three-story, 30,000-square-foot facility will transform how students access vital campus service ...

Want to learn how to make Cuban cafecito?

UM’s Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos will teach you how during “Week of Cuban Culture,” through Ma ...

Highlighting inquiry at the U

The first annual Graduate and Postdoctoral Research Symposium on March 7 will allow more than 60 pre ...

THINK program teaches students how to eat healthy and exercise

March is National Nutrition Month, and seventh graders at Henry S. West Laboratory School are learni ...

MBB Entertains Pitt Tuesday on Senior Night

Prior to game, UM will honor Ebuka Izundu, Zach Johnson, Anthony Lawrence II and Eric Rubenstein. ...

Canes Crush Five Homers in 20-1 Win Over UMBC

Every Miami starting infielder homered Sunday, including two from Raymond GIl, as the Canes swept UM ...

WBB Drops 70-68 Heartbreaker at No. 10 NC State

The No. 15 Miami women's basketball team came up just short of its third top-10 win of the year ...

Canes at the Combine

We're in Indianapolis, where six Canes are looking to improve their draft positioning at the NF ...

W. Tennis Tallies 6-1 Win at Virginia Tech

The No. 19 Miami women's tennis team wrapped up the weekend in dominant fashion, posting a 6-1 ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching