Ultra Music Festival relocates, brings bigger and better lineup

Last September, the City of Miami Commission voted against allowing Ultra Music Festival to return to its longtime home in Bayfront Park, a decision that shocked Miami’s large Electronic Dance Music fanbase. Well, I said it last semester, and I’ll say it again: Ultra isn’t really going anywhere.

The festival has found a new home in the historic Virginia Key, where it will host its highly-anticipated 21st edition. The Ultra organizers recently released phase two of the festival’s 2019 lineup. The headliners include Armin van Buuren, The Chainsmokers and NGHTMRE + SLANDER present: Gud Vibrations. Adam Beyer, Black Coffee, Dog Blood and many other talented performers will also take the stage.

2019_Miami_Billing_PH2_08.jpg

Photo credit: Courtesy of Andrea Calderon

This year’s festival will take place March 29-31. Tickets are still available at ultramusicfestival.com/tickets/miami but are going quickly, with the only options remaining being Tier 5 and VIP (for those who are 21+).

I know music festivals can be be stressful and and very expensive. So, if you’re still on the fence about investing in the the world-renowned experience that is Ultra, here are the basics you need to know.

IF YOU GO:

What: Ultra Music Festival

When: March 29-31

Where: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium Flex Park

How: Tier 5 and VIP tickets are still on sale at ultramusicfestival.com/tickets/miami. This year, for the first time, tickets will be loaded onto a non-removable, non-transferable wristband.

What to bring: A fanny pack, your ID, extra cash and a portable charger are always good ideas for any festival.

What not to bring: Ultra prohibits large backpacks and purses, outside food and beverages, and other obvious items such as illegal drugs and weapons.

How to get there: In an effort to reduce the local impact of carbon emissions and traffic, Ultra will be providing transportation from various locations in the Greater Miami Area, and there will also be limited tickets available for ferry transportation. As usual, rideshare services such as Lyft and Uber are also good options. Find more information here.

February 25, 2019

Reporters

Jordan Lewis


