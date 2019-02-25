V's Take

Helping your friend get out of an unhealthy relationship

Dear V,

I’ve recently noticed that my friend has a very toxic relationship with her boyfriend. Nothing abusive is going on, but they’re definitely codependent on each other and I can see that it’s unhealthy. I want to help her, but I don’t know if it’s any of my business, especially since we drifted apart after they started dating. What should I do?

Dear Reader,

This is a tough one. In situations like these, there’s often a thin line between eye-opening confrontation and friendship-ending aggression. If your friend is head-over-heels in love with this guy, she’ll probably interpret your words as the latter, regardless of your tone and intention. So, I get it, confrontation is scary. But in this case, it sounds like it’s necessary.

Unhealthy codependence is the sign of a deeper problem in the relationship, and definitely has the potential to escalate into something worse. If you’re genuinely concerned about your friend, don’t just stand by and let her be mistreated. She might be upset in the short term, but I’m sure that she’ll thank you once she takes off those rose-tinted glasses and sees the situation for what it is. If you can be the one to help her do that, don’t wait until it’s too late.

Sit down and have an honest conversation. Don’t be accusatory and don’t just talk about how much you hate her boyfriend (no matter how much you may want to), because that won’t accomplish anything. Your friend will get defensive and the conversation will be over along with your friendship.

Instead, make sure she’s comfortable and speak from a place of genuine concern rather than selfish annoyance. I know this can be especially difficult considering you’re not as close as you used to be, but if you still care about her (and it sounds like you do), then you need to take the high road and do the right thing.

Best of luck,

V

Do you have any burning questions that you want answered? Email v@themiamihurricane.com to have your question featured in next week’s issue.

February 25, 2019

Reporters

V'S Take


You may also like

Dealing with Valentine’s Day aftermath
10 ways to have an unforgettable Galentine’s Day
Surviving V-Day alone
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM women beat FSU 64-54 — their first home win over the Seminoles in seven years

Energized by one of its largest crowds of the season, the 14-ranked University of Miami women’s bask ...

Here’s what the Canes’ new five-star transfer has in mind for the 2019 season

Some Hurricanes notes on a Saturday: ▪ Jaelan Phillips, the ballyhooed former five-star recruit who ...

Sharp shooting Vasiljevic leads Miami Hurricanes to 80-65 home win over Georgia Tech

The week started off badly for the University of Miami men’s basketball team. The Hurricanes lost a ...

Here’s what you need to know about the UM men’s basketball game vs. Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes have had almost a week to regroup after a road loss at Boston College, and they ...

Will Manny Diaz’s ‘New Miami’ be enough to keep South Florida’s top players home?

Sam Brooks stood on the field at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, tears welling up in his eyes, and ...

'Sweetest of all sounds'

The father of a theatre arts student who died in an airboat accident presented a lecture to students ...

Honoring the founding women of the Cuban Heritage Collection

Without their foresight and love of homeland, the collection—the largest repository of Cuban documen ...

A closer look at New York Times v. Sullivan

In the wake of Justice Thomas’s jaw-dropping statement, UM media law experts weigh in on the landmar ...

Critic vs. Director

Which film will win Best Picture? Who will be Best Actor? We asked the experts. ...

Examining the cause of demonstrations in Haiti

Political unrest has swept through Haiti recently, spurred on by escalating prices and alleged polit ...

Miami Women Win ACC Indoor Championship

For the third time in four years, the University of Miami women are the ACC Indoor Track & Field ...

WBB Takes Down No. 20/22 Florida State, 64-54

For the second Sunday in a row, the No. 14 Miami women's basketball team stormed back from a 14 ...

W. Tennis Falls to No. 3 Duke in 4-3 Heartbreaker

The No. 18 Miami women's tennis team had an overall match point Sunday evening against third-ra ...

Canes Drop Series Finale at No. 4 Florida, 4-1

The Hurricanes kept it close, but couldn't get past No. 4 Florida on Sunday. ...

Canes Sting Yellow Jackets, 80-65

Anthony Lawrence II narrowly missed a triple-double as Miami defeated Georgia Tech. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching