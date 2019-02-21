Edge, Music

Fuego Music Festival heats up Wynwood

This Saturday, Feb. 23rd and Sunday, Feb. 24th at 6 p.m., Mana Wynwood will be hosting Fuego— Miami’s first two-day Latin music festival.

Latin Grammy-nominated Mau y Ricky and Manuel Turizo are headlining what promoters hope will become ‘the Latin Ultra.’ Other performers include Alex Sensation, Jetlag, El Micha, Feid, Gustavo Elis as well as DJ sets by Smiley, IOP and more.

Photo credit: eventbrite.com

The festival— the first of its kind along the East coast— will incorporate live art, authentic Miami eats and drinks from favorite vendors and brands, as well as celebrity meet-and-greets to pay homage to local Latin culture.

Tickets are still on sale here, starting at $35 for a single day pass, $60 for a two-day general admission pass or $120 for a two-day VIP pass.

February 21, 2019

Reporters

Anastasiya Plotnikova


