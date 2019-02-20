Letters to the Editor, Opinion

A point of clarity regarding student government elections

I am writing this letter to the editor to address a previous opinion piece written by our current student body president, Evan de Joya. I would like to take a moment to applaud Mr. de Joya for his willingness to stand up for our university’s governing body and share his experience working alongside the organization. As de Joya previously stated, Student Government exists “to advocate for and represent the undergraduate student body” as a whole.

However, portraying some students’ view of Student Government as nothing more than “an event-planning service,” is, at the least, grossly over exaggerated and not warranted with only two days left in this election.

What has been underappreciated throughout the entire election cycle is how this clash of student leaders actually brings to light the importance of our Student Government. By participating in dialog and bringing unprecedented energy to this election, we have seen students from all corners of our university realize that they have a voice that truly matters; that is the representation that we need. When this happens, we bring about the necessary change, or progress, students will feel long after this race has been called.

Although I have not been a member of Student Government myself, the roles that those passionate about The U take on are incredibly important to our institution. Moreover, the constituents they represent and the issues that matter to them should be equally important to Student Government. When we can come to accept this reality, even during a contentious election, we all win.

-Kyle W. Kingma

Senior finance and economics major

February 20, 2019

Reporters

Kyle Kingma


You may also like

Student government has always been more than an ‘event planning service’
Student Government ticket profiles
Student government executive ticket debate outlines issues, confirms support from students
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
All six Miami Hurricanes at the NFL Scouting Combine likely to be drafted, says Kiper

It could be a fruitful year for the Miami Hurricanes in the 2019 NFL Draft. NFL Draft analyst Mel Ki ...

A turnover chain equivalent for the Miami Hurricanes’ offense? Diaz considering options

A quick six-pack off UM coach Manny Diaz’s conversation with Joe Zagacki and Don Bailey Jr. on WQAM’ ...

UM trying to ensure future at linebacker after eventual departure of three 2019 seniors

UM was very fortunate that junior linebackers Shaquille Quarterman, Mike Pinckney and Zach McCloud a ...

Double vision: Miami will host Miami in future football game

Hard Rock Stadium will be filled with Miami fans — and probably only Miami fans — when the two colle ...

UM women make biggest jump in AP Top 25 after historic road win over Louisville

They made school history on Sunday with a nationally-televised road upset of No. 2 Louisville, and o ...

Providing help during a challenging crisis

UM public health experts try to help tackle Venezuela’s ongoing health care crisis. ...

A ‘School for Lies’—and talent

The Ring Theatre’s contemporary reworking of Molière’s “The Misanthrope” showcases the skills of UM’ ...

Analyzing President Trump’s national emergency declaration

Miami Law’s Frances Hill answers key questions about the National Emergencies Act. ...

Closing the kindergarten readiness gap

Researcher Rebecca Bulotsky Shearer is leading a study aimed at increasing the number of kids who ar ...

An iconic newswoman in Miami

UM alumna Alina Mayo Azze, who has covered a myriad of topics during her 37-year career, has been a ...

Baseball Ready for Midweek Meeting vs. FAU

The Hurricanes will wrap up a four-game homestand with a midweek game against FAU on Wednesday at 6 ...

WBB Meets Virginia Tech in Third Straight Road Game

The No. 14 Miami women's basketball team is set to cap its longest road stretch of the season T ...

No. 25 Miami Posts Top-10 Finish at Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate

The No. 25-ranked University of Miami golf team closed out the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegi ...

Swim / Dive Opens Championship Season Wednesday

The University of Miami swimming & diving team begins its run at the 2019 ACC Swimming & Div ...

WBB Ascends to No. 14 Nationally

For the second week in a row, the Miami women's basketball team made the largest leap of any sc ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching