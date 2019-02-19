Ring Theater to host “The School for Lies” as first student production of spring semester

In the mood for sex, drama and humor? The University of Miami’s Jerry Herman Ring Theatre is putting all of that into one 90-minute package, a new play called “The School For Lies.” It opens Thursday, Feb. 21.

Mixing rhymed verse and comedy, contemporary playwright David Ives brings 17th century French to the doorstep of the 21st century in his adaption of Molière’s “Le Misanthrope” (“The Misanthrope, or Cantankerous Lover.”) The romantic comedy revolves around French society, presenting a fun mix of political and social commentary, scandalous behavior and ridiculous scenarios.

“It’s a show about the lies we tell, and how they corrupt us and others around us,” said Noah Skurtu, a sophomore musical theater major who plays the role of Philinte, a hopeless suitor desperately vying for the attention the wide-eyed Eliante.

“It’s about the fools that fill every level of society,” Skurtu added.

Devin Cherry is another member of the nine-student cast. He’s a senior BFA musical theater major who plays the role of Celimene, a bold woman who effortlessly fires insults at any and every victim who crosses her path, no matter how innocent.

Cherry and the other actresses spend the entire 90 minutes rocking tight corsets with floor-length skirts. “It takes place in 1666, so we are dressed in the Restoration era,” Cherry said.

“The School for Lies” runs through March 2 at The Ring, which is celebrating its 80th season. For those who can’t make it, the theater’s final production of the semester, “The Wild Party,” runs April 18-27.

IF YOU GO:

What: “The School of Lies,” a play by David Ives

When: Opens at Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and runs through March 2. Matinee showtimes take place Feb. 23, 24, and March 2 at 2 p.m.

Where: Jerry Herman Ring Theatre

1312 Miller Drive

Prices: Tickets are $12 for students, $24 for faculty and alumni, and $27 for the general public. The cast is also putting on a free performance for students at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26. Tickets can be purchased online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/1871.