Community, Edge, Theater

Ring Theater to host “The School for Lies” as first student production of spring semester

In the mood for sex, drama and humor? The University of Miami’s Jerry Herman Ring Theatre is putting all of that into one 90-minute package, a new play called “The School For Lies.” It opens Thursday, Feb. 21.

Mixing rhymed verse and comedy, contemporary playwright David Ives brings 17th century French to the doorstep of the 21st century in his adaption of Molière’s “Le Misanthrope” (“The Misanthrope, or Cantankerous Lover.”) The romantic comedy revolves around French society, presenting a fun mix of political and social commentary, scandalous behavior and ridiculous scenarios.

“It’s a show about the lies we tell, and how they corrupt us and others around us,” said Noah Skurtu, a sophomore musical theater major who plays the role of Philinte, a hopeless suitor desperately vying for the attention the wide-eyed Eliante.

“It’s about the fools that fill every level of society,” Skurtu added.

Devin Cherry is another member of the nine-student cast. He’s a senior BFA musical theater major who plays the role of Celimene, a bold woman who effortlessly fires insults at any and every victim who crosses her path, no matter how innocent.

Cherry and the other actresses spend the entire 90 minutes rocking tight corsets with floor-length skirts. “It takes place in 1666, so we are dressed in the Restoration era,” Cherry said.

“The School for Lies” runs through March 2 at The Ring, which is celebrating its 80th season. For those who can’t make it, the theater’s final production of the semester, “The Wild Party,” runs April 18-27.

IF YOU GO:

What: “The School of Lies,” a play by David Ives

When: Opens at Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. and runs through March 2. Matinee showtimes take place Feb. 23, 24, and March 2 at 2 p.m.

Where: Jerry Herman Ring Theatre

1312 Miller Drive

Prices: Tickets are $12 for students, $24 for faculty and alumni, and $27 for the general public. The cast is also putting on a free performance for students at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26. Tickets can be purchased online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/1871.

Box office hours are 12- 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, call 305-284-3355.

February 19, 2019

Reporters

Abigail Washer


You may also like

11 queer films that won’t make you cringe
UM performance program recognized among best in the country
Women in journalism deserve a better story
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM trying to ensure future at linebacker after eventual departure of three 2019 seniors

UM was very fortunate that junior linebackers Shaquille Quarterman, Mike Pinckney and Zach McCloud a ...

Double vision: Miami will host Miami in future football game

Hard Rock Stadium will be filled with Miami fans — and probably only Miami fans — when the two colle ...

UM women make biggest jump in AP Top 25 after historic road win over Louisville

They made school history on Sunday with a nationally-televised road upset of No. 2 Louisville, and o ...

Mark Walton, Cincinnati Bengal jailed for battery, had unreported Miami marijuana charge

Mark Walton, the former University of Miami star football player and current Cincinnati Bengal, was ...

Get to know Miami’s 2020 recruiting class: RB Don Chaney Jr. gives Canes a class leader

Don Chaney Jr. says his recruitment is over and the way he talks about the Miami Hurricanes, it’s ea ...

Analyzing President Trump’s national emergency declaration

Miami Law’s Frances Hill answers key questions about the National Emergencies Act. ...

Closing the kindergarten readiness gap

Researcher Rebecca Bulotsky Shearer is leading a study aimed at increasing the number of kids who ar ...

An iconic newswoman in Miami

UM alumna Alina Mayo Azze, who has covered a myriad of topics during her 37-year career, has been a ...

Research-based techniques can lead to smiles

Happiness and well-being scholar Tal Ben-Shahar is UM’s newest Distinguished Presidential Scholar. ...

LGBTQ human rights in the hemisphere

The University of Miami will host the first symposium to explore LGBTQ human rights across the Ameri ...

WBB Shocks No. 2 Cardinals, 79-73, in Louisville

The No. 20 Miami women's basketball team stormed back from a 14-point deficit to pick up the bi ...

Hof Earns First ACC Player of the Week Honor

Hours after garnering espnW National Player of the Week distinction, Emese Hof of the Miami women ...

Hof Selected as espnW National Player of the Week

For the second straight Monday, a member of the Miami women's basketball team has earned a nati ...

Van Belle Dazzles as Canes Sweep Rutgers, 9-3

Brian Van Belle struck out five over six shutout innings to help the Canes sweep Rutgers on opening ...

No. 25 Miami in 10th at Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate

The No. 25-ranked University of Miami golf team moved up two spots on Monday's leaderboard at t ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching