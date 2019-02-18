Hillel welcomes its first female president

For days, Casey Dresbach waited by her phone, anxiously anticipating the results of the position she had coveted all semester: student body president of the University of Miami’s Hillel.

Brandon Jackson, also a devoted member of Hillel, waited for the phone to ring or for a text to reveal the result. The two admitted they were both confused that the results were taking so long to come in.

“The election was very ‘Florida,’” said Hillel Rabbi Lyle Rothman.

The two contenders were dumbfounded—they never expected what they were told next: The election had ended in a dead tie, the first in the organization’s 77-year-old history, said Igor Khokhlov, the executive director of Hillel.

The two students, confused about what was next, met with Hillel leadership to come to a solution. As long as anyone can remember, there has never been a female president or two presidents—now, as of spring 2018, Hillel has both.

“We didn’t want to make it into some sort of popularity contest,” said Dresbach of a runoff election that never was. She was well aware that both she and Jackson would be effective student leaders.

Dresbach said she and Jackson have a good relationship and Jackson agrees. Dresbach said the two don’t necessarily “split tasks,” but equally contribute as separate entities.

Jackson said that they work together on some projects and but have separate ventures of their own. “I love the dynamic,” he said. “we have a great team at Hillel.”

Dresbach, 21, a senior marine affairs major, said some are surprised that she’s Jewish because of her light eyes and blond hair. “From the outside, I guess,” she said. “I didn’t look stereotypically Jewish.”

Born in Aventura, Florida, Dresbach lived in a primarily Jewish community and was surrounded by her faith for the entirety of her youth. Her family kept kosher inside the home and she went to a religious day school. Her grandfather and uncle are both orthodox rabbis in New York City.

Despite that, Dresbach found herself struggling to consistently practice her faith during her first year of college. She wasn’t adhering to all the religious rules she followed with her family as a child. As an incoming freshman, she wasn’t nearly as active in Hillel as she is now. In the early fall of 2015, the university had yet to fully renovated the Hillel center into what it is today.

However, after going on a birthright trip to Israel after her sophomore year, she returned to her religious roots and decided to get more involved in Hillel. This eventually led to a community-outreach internship within the organization, which allowed Dresbach to connect with Jewish students around campus. She went on coffee dates and encouraged them to connect with Hillel. It allowed for incoming students to feel included in something bigger.

When the internship ended, Dresbach knew she wanted to continue being as involved in Hillel as she possibly could. She knew her next goal was to become student body president.

“She is incredibly passionate, thoughtful and intentional,” Khokhlov said. “She went above and beyond in her campaign–she mobilized the community around her.” Dresbach used social media to its utmost potential, posting on Instagram and Facebook to spread the word about why she would be best for the presidency.

As President, she said she devotes herself entirely to ensuring the Jewish community at UM feels that Hillel is their home away from home physically, culturally and spiritually.

She’s also working on a number of projects as President.

“We are working on a few initiatives with other religious and cultural organizations at UM to promote interfaith respect and peace,” she said. “We aim to prevent bigotry and hate on our campus.”

Her family is thrilled about her role in Hillel. “

My family is super tight knit. They’re very supportive and proud,” she said. As for her future, she’s spending a bit more time in Miami working on her master’s degree in professional science, looking to graduate in a year.

Khokhlov said he believes it’s a good thing that there is female representation in the role for the first time, however he looks forward to a time when a female presidency is not news.

“It’s not a statement. She was just one of the candidates who won the popular vote,” he said. “So, that speaks for itself.” According to Khokhlov, Hillel’s male-to-female membership is about even.

“I think having a strong female presence at the helm helps our overall mission,” said Rothman. “Seeing a powerful woman like Casey as a president reinforces what we’re all about.”

“The fact that she is the first female president does not cross my mind often because she does the job just as well if not better than those in the past,” junior Danielle Konsky said.

Sandra Feld, a sophomore, has known Dresbach since before her time at UM. Feld is excited about Dresbach’s presidency.

“I knew I wanted to be an intern for Hillel this year,” she said. “To be under a female president only made me feel more empowered.”

On Dec. 9, 2015, the Braman Miller Center for Jewish Student Life was completed as a new home for Hillel on campus. With a modern exterior, massive glass windows, and a thoughtfully designed open interior, the center includes a popular Miami health food restaurant, Pura Vida, that is kosher-compliant. While Khokhlov is unsure of how many members are in Hillel, he said roughly 2,000 students on campus are Jewish, and a majority of them connect themselves to Hillel at some point during their time at UM.

Hillel gives Jewish students a place on campus that lets them confide in members of their community. “Hillel allows for people to feel safe,” said Khokhlov. “It allows for them to feel protected.”

“College is the first time when students experiment with faith on their own terms,” said Rothman. “They’re able to find their place in Judaism in a more open, pluralistic environment here. There is no one way that we are telling someone how to be Jewish.”

UM’s Hillel is open to anyone who can get over their preconceived notions of what the organization is. “I want people to see Hillel not as a religious institution but as the social and cultural hub for Jewish innovation at the University of Miami,” said Rothman. “We’re not a synagogue. Half of the things we do here aren’t religious—but they guide Jewish students to reach their full Jewish potential.”

As for Dresbach’s faith post-grad: Hillel, and all of the things that came with it, solidified her adoration for Judaism. “Culturally, religiously, physically,” she said. “It’s always going to be a part of me.”

“There is a place for female voices in this religion,” said Rothman. “A place for a strong woman to take this organization to the next level.”