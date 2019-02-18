Four UM fraternities under suspension [BYLINE: Alanna Cooper]

As part of an ongoing investigation, four University of Miami fraternities have been placed on social probation for the remainder of the semester following a prohibited pool party hosted Saturday, Feb. 9, by the frats at a popular Brickell Avenue club in Miami.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Pi Kappa Phi violated UM regulations by hosting a Greek life event during the recent SportsFest, the on-campus event where students from each residential college and commuter students form teams to compete in recreational sports and other activities.

For a Greek life organization, social probation means that the organization cannot host an event where alcohol is present on or off campus for the remainder of the semester. If an organization violates this probation, consequences could be as severe as suspension, meaning that the organization wouldn’t be allowed to operate at UM.

Some members of the affected frats spoke respectfully about the judgment.

“Obviously you don’t want to be put on social probation,” a member of SAE said. “But we accept the school’s judgement as well as any decision they make going forward.”

Steven K. Priepke, senior associate dean of students and the founding father of University of Miami’s SAE chapter, explained that the deans overseeing Greek life don’t allow any social registered Greek events during any major UM programming event.

“Because SportsFest involves a lot of freshman students, we do request that Greek life do their best not to have events during SportsFest,” Priepke said.

All UM fraternities and sororities were notified via email that they were not permitted to host any social events during SportsFest, which ended on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Sources involved in UM Greek life said that many of the frats canceled parties they had scheduled for that weekend.

“Everyone canceled the pool parties at the frat houses,” one source, a UM student who attended the Club 50 pool party, said. “So, I guess they thought, ‘If we can’t party at the houses, why not party somewhere else?’”

During the last day of SportsFest, members of SAE, Sigma Chi, Sig Ep and Pi Kapp hosted a pool party at the WET Deck, also known as Club 50, on the 50th floor of the W Miami Hotel. Priepke said he became aware of the party on Saturday afternoon, while it was still occurring.

“There’s a lot of ways that we find out about things in this particular situation,” Priepke said. “We found out about it from both the police and careless social media posts.”

Despite the fact that the Club 50 party was not a registered social event, it was still determined to be a Greek event based on what Priepke calls “the duck test.”

“If it looks like a Greek life event, quacks like a Greek life event, and waddles like a Greek life event, it’s a Greek life event,” Priepke said. “When we look at any event we ask, ‘Who was invited, how were they invited, what did people invited think they were going to, how did they get there, who organized it?’ There’s almost always planning by organizations that makes it their event.”

A student who attended the party confirmed that the frats involved organized transportation for guests to arrive to Club 50 via busses.

Although Priepke was made aware of the party, no immediate action to shut down the party was taken.

“The only time we issue a cease-function order is if we found out an event is occurring where someone is injured,” Priepke said. “No one was injured, so no immediate action was necessary.”

Instead, Priepke said he reached out to) the student presidents for each frat involved and the Interfraternity Council president to advise them that they would be discussing the incident. ) Priepke said he met with the presidents on Monday, Feb. 11.

Priepke declined to comment on what disciplinary action was taken against the involved frats as it is an ongoing investigation.

“We’re still in the process of the conduct cases for some of the frats,” Priepke said. “Any organization who was found responsible for violating regulations will be held responsible.”

Although Priepke would not comment on specifics, he said a social probation may not be the entire extent of the disciplinary action.