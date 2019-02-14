Campus Life, News

Lunar New Year Festival brings food and fun

P1100619.JPG

Students performed martial arts routines to celebrate asian culture and ring in the Lunar New Year. Photo credit: Cameron Tavakoly

In east asian cultures, the Lunar New Year is a celebration unlike any other. People from many different cultures and countries indulge in an event full of food, fun, and tradition. At UM, Asian students make up nearly 6.5 percent, meaning that this tradition is culturally relevant to a large portion of students.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the Asian American Students Association and many other cultural clubs held a festival Feb. 4 in honor of the holiday. While students waited patiently for boba tea and watched the performers, people were becoming more aware of the Asian presence on campus.

“This event really increased my knowledge and appreciation of cultural traditions that I wasn’t aware of,” said Alexia Vignau, a sophomore studying microbiology. Vignau has enjoyed attending the Lunar New Year Festival the past two years.

2019 is the year of the pig, signifying aesthetics, beauty and introspection. The Asian American students association reflected this throughout the evening with artfully decorated booths and traditional Asian garb. There was also a martial arts presentation and numerous cultural dances and performances to keep the crowd entertained.

P1100665.JPG

A students musician group performs using traditional asian drums and flute. Photo credit: Cameron Tavakoly

Anisha Kore, a sophomore and the communications chair for the Asian American Students Association, said “last year when I was in the freshman dorms I saw the event while I was walking by. I took part in the activities and found the festival really fun.”

Kore said much of her job as communications chair revolves around advertising, and she noted the importance of their sponsors. Some sponsors, including Sushi Maki, provided food and supplies while others, including student government, provided funds.

“They really helped out and organized the event,” Kore said.

The sponsorship chair for Asian American Students Association, Haeun “Hannah” Lee, also gave some insight on the event. Lee said that the Asian American Students Association and other student organizations on campus started planning the event in the middle of fall semester. She sent out emails to potential sponsors and all of the cultural student organizations asking for help.

P1100494.JPG

Various student organizations and local businesses donated food to the Lunar Festival, giving students a taste of asian cuisine. Photo credit: Cameron Tavakoly

Lee said the Lunar New Year celebration on campus is an award-winning event. They have been recognized by the Council of International Students Organization at UM for their consistent excellence.

And this excellance is long standing. Lee said the festival hasn’t changed much during her time at UM.

“It has been pretty consistent. We started giving out boba tea after the performances so people would stay the entire time, about two years ago,” she said.

While she does love the boba tea, Vignau said she mostly enjoys watching the dances and various lively performances.

“I love going and supporting all my friends there who perform.”

P1100638.JPG

Thousands of students attended the Lunar Festival to witness live performances. Photo credit: Cameron Tavakoly

February 14, 2019

Reporters

Amir Mahmoud


You may also like

Student-approved date ideas for Valentine’s Day
The Not-So-Insignificant Girl: “Alita: Battle Angel” Review
13 budget-friendly places for a night out
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Hurricanes beat Clemson 65-64 on buzzer-beater by Johnson

The first half of Wednesday night’s game was as lousy as the weather outside the Watsco Center, as t ...

Jimmy Johnson explains why this is the best he’s felt about UM football in a long time

UM coach Manny Diaz took his staff to the Florida Keys on Tuesday evening to visit with famous Keys ...

Get to know Canes’ 2020 recruiting class: TE Dominic Mammarelli locked in despite changes

Dominic Mammarelli didn’t only commit to the Miami Hurricanes because of Mark Richt and his old staf ...

‘We’ve made this a place where our guys want to be again’, says UM’s Diaz

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday night: ▪ UM coach Manny Diaz told WQAM’s Joe Zagacki and ...

The UM basketball team plays Clemson on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

After coming oh-so-close to pulling off an overtime road upset of No. 8 North Carolina during the we ...

The fish whisperer

A matchmaker extraordinaire, Ricardo Cepeda, the manager of the UM Zebrafish Facility, is passionate ...

Love and legacy at the U

The Shelley family shares their story of four generations at the University of Miami. ...

A bark above

Mark Rowlands, a University of Miami professor who adopted and raised a wolf-dog cub, observed the s ...

Coming home from the Grammys

Frost School associate professor John Daversa returns to the University of Miami fresh off his unfor ...

Thomas P. Murphy Design Studio Building named ‘Building of the Year’

The contest was sponsored by World-Architects, a prestigious industry network of architects and buil ...

Johnson's Game Winner Propels Miami Past Clemson

Miami tops Clemson 65-64, as Johnson hits game-winner with 0.4 seconds remaining. ...

W. Tennis Moves to No. 15 in ITA Rankings

The Miami women's tennis team ascended two spots in this week's Oracle/ITA team rankings a ...

Marzal Named ACC Freshman of the Week

For the third time in four weeks, a Miami women's tennis player is the ACC Freshman of the Week ...

In the Pool with Maria Artigas

"In The Pool" is a series highlighting the University of Miami swimming & diving stude ...

McMinn Earns Track Performer of the Week

niversity of Miami's Tiara McMinn was named ACC Women's Indoor Track Performer of the Week ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching