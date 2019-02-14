Let’s talk about long distance relationships

Everyone knows that at times relationships can be difficult. You’re not always going to agree on everything and it’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows. In the end, however, putting in that extra effort for someone you really care about goes a long way— especially when it comes to long-distance relationships.

Around a year ago, I was in a long-distance relationship with my now ex-boyfriend. We both lived in Miami for high school, but decided to leave Florida for the University of Texas in Austin. As for me? I was staying here.

We lasted a good eight months before we called it quits with our relationship. But I have seen couples that are long-distance and have been dating for years.

I think it all really depends on how much you love that person and how much you really want to make that relationship blossom.

Something that really helped me while I was in a long-distance relationship was simply knowing that my boyfriend was always there for me, despite the distance.

He may have been busy from time to time as we are in college but he would send me a good morning text every day. When we got into arguments and then made up he would even send over flowers to my dorm mailroom. It’s the little things that count.

In a long distance relationship, it is important for you to continue that same effort. Make time for Facetime calls or phone calls, little cute texts and just letting your loved one know that you haven’t forgotten about them.

Taking time out of your schedule to go and visit that person is always special too. I visited UT Austin about three times during the time my ex and I were together. It was always a fun adventure and a great way to get to know a new city.

Being in a long-distance relationship with my ex ultimately made our relationship stronger. It made me trust my partner more. We weren’t seeing each other every day anymore, the time we did spend together was 1000x more exciting. Those moments were more precious and even more special, which wouldn’t have happened had we not been in a long-distance relationship.

All relationships, romantic and platonic, require effort. I currently have a long-distance relationship with my best friend, Alissa. She attends the University of Colorado in Boulder, so I only get to see her during breaks— if I’m lucky and she decides to come down to Miami. We still talk to each other every single day, though. Whenever I’m having a really bad day, I know that she is only a FaceTime call away. Even if she isn’t with me, I feel her presence everywhere I go. That is how you should feel when in a long-distance relationship.

Take the initiative: save up money and go see that special person. It’s worth it, I promise.

Camila Munera is a sophomore majoring in journalism.