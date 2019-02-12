Surviving V-Day alone

Despair. Isolation. Misery. Loneliness.

And no, I’m not talking about Mark Richt after last season’s football record.

If you’re single on Valentine’s Day, you’re bound to experience at least one of these emotions within the next few days. But have no fear, V is here to rescue you from the worst time of year to be single.

So, how does the single person survive the holiday created for the couple?

Perhaps you’re first instinct is to message back that guy you went on a Tinder date with year ago— the one who smelt like cheese and didn’t look anything like his profile picture— out of pure V-Day desperation.

You could curse at the sight of love birds passing you by, angrily unfollow all of your past romances, or maybe… oh I don’t know… just go about your day as if nothing is different, because nothing is different . It’s just another day of the year that you’re going through. So spend that day doing whatever YOU want to do, because YOU don’t have to worry about anyone else but yourself. And no, I’m not about to segue into the “you need to love yourself” rant—cause we all know that’s a lie.

College is a rare time in your life because for the most part your responsibilities are limited (if you have any) and your main job is to make sure you’re not failing in school. How many times in your life are you going to have the freedom that you do now?

Now is not the time to be upset that you’re single. In fact, this IS the time to be single. So screw Valentine’s Day (and maybe someone too), because you don’t need it.

V-Day is about love. And if you don’t feel like you can love yourself, at least like yourself enough to have a fun night of doing whatever the f*ck you want, because you don’t need any man or woman to validate your existence by telling you they love you.