10 ways to have an unforgettable Galentine’s Day

Walgreens and CVS are filled with red and pink candies, millennials are scrambling to turn their Tinder flings into actual relationships and Edible Arrangements probably has enough orders to shut down for the rest of the year.

This all means one thing— Valentine’s Day is approaching. But before the big day of romance and roses, why not spend some time with your besties? Galentine’s Day, observed on Feb. 13, is a celebration of female friendship and the perfect opportunity to get together with the girls.

Whether you have a beau or you’re riding solo this year, these 10 activities will help make this Galentine’s Day the best one you’ve ever had.

1. Plan a wine night with the girls

Is there a better way to enjoy your night than to sip some wine and chat about life and love with the people you care about the most? Bring board games, have some dessert and relish in a relaxing evening.

2. Go to a wine tasting

If your girl gang is not one for staying in, take yourselves out to a wine tasting. Places like Schnebly’s Winery and Cooper’s Hawk offer wine and food, so feel free to take your friends out for a date— no men allowed.

3. Game Night and Potluck

Who doesn’t love a good game of Uno? If your friend group can make it through a game of Uno without any hurt feelings, then your friendships can withstand anything. Make a group chat and have everyone say what games and foods they are going to bring. Keep it super simple, and you’re guaranteed to have a lot of fun.

4. Spa Night

0fb872d765ff026e576275a7865e695b.jpg

Photo credit: pinterest.com

It’s time to treat yourself and your skin. Break out the cleansers, face masks and exfoliators. Give your friends mini facials, do your nails and most importantly, don’t forget to moisturize at the end of the night.

5. Movie Night

Check out Netflix, Hulu or your nearest Redbox for movies such as “Love Actually,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Hitch” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” Pair your favorite romantic comedies with some popcorn and candy and you have yourself a night to remember.

6. Have a Friendship Photoshoot

Get dolled up in your favorite red and pink fit and head to Wynwood Walls, Vizcaya Museum and Garden, South Beach or the Country Club Prado Walk. All you need is a camera or an iPhone and a friend who knows all your best angles.

7. Baking Night

c27472e9520f4fb98b98c82bb7491a62.jpg

Photo credit: pinterest.com

Make sweets for your sweets. This is the perfect day to break out your favorite dessert recipes, whether that means opening a can of cookie dough or baking a cake from scratch. And since you’re with your friends, there’s no reason to feel guilty about eating dessert for dinner.

8. Painting with a Twist

Grab some canvases, brushes, paints and of course, a bottle of your favorite wine. Enjoy the night while recreating paintings from your favorite Instagram artists or sketching out your original ideas.

9. Karaoke Night

Grab a cheap karaoke microphone and have a mini concert in your dorm or living room. Keep things simple with a pre-made YouTube playlist— my personal favorites are “2018 R&B” and “Disney Channel Throwbacks.”

10. Makeup and Movies

Get dolled up, do your makeup and get ready for a night out on the town with your friends. After you get dressed up, head to dinner and a movie. Some Valentine’s-Day-themed flicks that are currently in theaters include “What Men Want” and “Isn’t it Romantic.”

 

February 12, 2019

Reporters

Nathalie Moreau


