Beginner’s guide to III Points music festival

This coming weekend, alternative music festival III Points returns to Miami for its sixth year, bringing its most star-studded line up yet. Get ready for three straight days of art and a celebration of the diversity that Miami has come to represent.

Whether you’re feeling overwhelmed or maybe haven’t even gotten your ticket yet, don’t worry about it. Believe me, I know music festivals can be a breeding ground for anxiety.

Below is a beginner’s guide to everything you need to know about this year’s III Points festival.

When: Friday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, Feb. 17 with performances from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day

Where: Mana Wynwood Convention Center

2217 NW. Fifth Ave., Miami, FL 33127

Who: This year’s lineup includes A-listers such as A$AP Rocky, SZA and James Blake, as well as smaller artists for every music taste. Click here for a full list of performers.

unnamed.png

Photo credit: Courtesy of Woody Graber

Tickets: Prices range from $80 for a single day to $375 for the whole weekend plus VIP. Go to iiipoints.com to decide which option is best for you.

What to bring: Pack your ID, rain gear (because the festival happens rain or shine), extra cash (to purchase food and drinks from the on-site vendors) and a portable charger (so you can have enough battery to record to your heart’s content). These are all must-haves for any music festival.

Still have more questions? Visit III Points’ FAQ page for more information.

February 11, 2019

Reporters

Jordan Lewis


