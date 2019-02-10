Student-approved date ideas for Valentine’s Day

Those who say tax season is the most stressful time of the year have probably never had to do Valentine’s Day on a college student’s budget. For those of you who want to show your valentine a good time without breaking the bank, here are some tips.

While a candle-lit Valentine’s Day dinner is the classic choice, other meals should not be overlooked. Break the status quo and take that special someone out to an adoration filled brunch or lunch at the following yummy and affordable places.

Al Amir Lebanese Forno

6420 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155

(786) 603-9400

This hidden gem is a family run Lebanese bakery listed as one of Yelp’s top places to eat in Miami. Snuggle up next to your significant other at table for two and enjoy a variety of delectable Lebanese appetizers, sandwiches, desserts and drinks. Almost everything on the menu is delicious, filling and less than $10. Offering vegan and vegetarian options, this is a great place to start off your Valentine’s Day adventures.

POC American Fusion Buffet & Sushi

2121 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 529-0882

Ever wanted to eat until you can’t eat anymore without going broke? You can do that and more at this Cuban, American, Japanese and Chinese fusion buffet. Come from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day to get an all-you-can-eat feast with your significant other for only $16.

La Sandwicherie

34 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130

(305) 374-9852

A quaint, French bistro, La Sanwicherie is sure to impress your taste buds and make your wallet happy. With locations in Brickell and Miami Beach, a meal here is typically less than $10 and comes with a secret sauce and even better views. Also offering vegetarian and vegan options, this sandwich shop is tailored to everyone’s palate.

Looking for less of a food venue and more of an adventure setting? Here are some suggestions that are sure to wow your valentine and buy the two of you extra alone time in a beautiful setting.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129

This museum is right off of US 1, hidden by lush trees and plants. Featuring a giant mansion on the water, a series of elaborate gardens and a collection of modern art exhibits, this is the place to go if you’re looking for architectural and natural views. There’s an added bonus of a scrumptious little café within the museum that serves healthy meals for people of all food preferences. With only $15 admission for college students, it’s easy to get immersed in Miami’s rich cultural history at Vizcaya.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

1200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Equipped with gorgeous beaches, waterfront restaurants, recreational rentals, picnic areas, nature trails and a breathtaking lighthouse that is open to all visitors, Bill Baggs State Park is a great Valentine’s Day destination. Share a romantic kiss at the top of the lighthouse set against the natural background of the beautiful Floridan coast. Admission into the park is free and parking costs $8 per car.

Perez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Are you and that special someone more into urban life? Check out the Perez Art Museum, located right on the banks of Biscayne Bay. Featuring film, music, sculptures, paintings and many other art forms, this modern art museum is an amazing way to stare at your date in adoration and pretend like you’re looking at the art when you get caught. It’s $12 for students and an amazing way to learn even more about the person you love.