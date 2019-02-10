Seeing red: Valentine’s Day looks for every lady

Whether you’re spending it with your best friends, a new fling, or your long-term significant other, Valentine’s Day is the one holiday when looking your best is a must. But, of course, finding the perfect outfit is easier said than done. So, we took the guesswork out of it, creating four looks that are guaranteed to turn heads and send your confidence through the roof.

Galentine’s Day slay

The best thing about spending time with your gal pals? Comfort. Whether you and your girl gang are going to dinner, the Miami-Dade County fair or staying in for homemade drinks and a movie, this is your time to be as casual or as formal as you want. If you’re usually more on the sporty side, try elevating your look by pairing this modern take on a sweatsuit with a pair of sleek, studded heels. If you’re usually more feminine, try being a bit edgy by pairing a pair of bright red culottes and a one-shoulder crop top with an unexpected pair of sneakers.

Date night classic

So, you’re one of the girls lucky enough to have a beau. While this time of year sometimes brings feelings of stress and loneliness to the single ladies, the only thing you have to worry about is what to wear on your perfect date. Look like a princess in a pink or red dress, simple heels and of course, a matching heart-shaped bag. You’ll look and feel fantastic, and your date (whether a new fling, old flame, guy, gal or nonbinary pal) won’t be able to stop staring.

All about you

Who says Valentine’s Day has to be about anyone but you? Get dressed up, treat yourself to a nice dinner and fall in love with yourself all over again. Not sure what to wear? A pantsuit is the perfect way to remind yourself who you are— the one in charge. Take a walk on the wild side by sporting an all-cheetah-print outfit paired with black pumps and a classic black clutch. If that’s not quite your style, channel your inner Barbie by dressing in pink from head to toe, and keeping it glam by accessorizing with silver, jeweled accessories.

Leave him on red

Fresh out of a relationship? One word: leather. Skip the post-breakup tears and opt to look your best in a lacey red bodysuit paired with skin-tight leather pants and silver accessories. Or, you could choose a leather mini dress paired with barely-there heels to boost your confidence and say “thank u, next” to the unlucky guy or girl who broke your heart.