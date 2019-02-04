Campus Life, Community, International, News, Politics

Political developments in Venezuela: The University of Miami responds

The events of the Venezuelan crisis have recently intensified, growing into a global affair that has affected millions of people around the world, including the more than 130 Venezuelan international students who study at the University of Miami.

Many students, such as junior Astrid Pena, have many family members back in Venezuela. Pena is an active member of the University of Miami’s Union de Venezolanos. She said the situation aches her to her core.

“I am constantly worried about what is going to happen, not only with the government but with my friends and family,” said Pena, who is a sociology and psychology major.

Pena said her loved ones are divided as a result of the conflict.

“Some of my family members left the country looking for a better future; others did not have the opportunity to leave Venezuela,” Pena said.

According to a new report by the United Nations, over 3 million Venezuelans have fled their homes since 2015, migrating to places like Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

The recent magnitude of protests has also instilled an uneasy feeling in those on the outside of it all. Pena described the distress she endures when she hears of the events.

“Venezuelans have taken to the streets without fear of leaving anything behind in the protests, including their lives,” said Pena. “Every time I hear of a friend or family member going out to protest, although I am proud of their courage, I can’t help but to fear for their lives.”

Another member of UNIVEN, Joanna Valencia, said the situation in Venezuela is affecting her sense of personal identity.

“Although miles separate me from my birthplace, no amount of distance can take away the pain I feel when I see what my people are going through,” Valencia said. “Even though my heart hurts for my people, I can feel the hope among us and see our liberty on the horizon.”

The situation in Venezuela is fickle; there are new headlines every day and updates every hour. Maria Pardo, a proud Venezuelan and a professor within the Department of Modern Languages and Literature, said she believes there are misconceptions about what’s happening.

Pardo said she wants people to know that there is no far-right movement in Venezuela, something Maduro has expressed a fear towards and is actively trying to prevent.

“Juan Guaidó is relatively a centrist, not a radical rightist, but the people support him because he’s a representation of democracy,” said Pardo.

Another misconception she addressed is that Guaidó was not elected by Trump but was rather elected by the people to represent the National Assembly. That role requires him to fulfill the responsibilities of the executive branch, where a currently void lies.

Pardo emphasized that the Venezuelan crisis is such a complex and unique situation that it’s hard to truly make any judgments about the course of action we should pursue.

In a survey of 10 Venezuelans, every person strongly suggested that the United States should avoid pursuing military intervention in Venezuela. The proposed alternatives were diverse: one student said the only way to resolve this situation is a domestic coup d’etat while another student encouraged strategic international collaboration.

“Nobody knows what we should do,” said another sophomore who has a large portion of his family residing in Venezuela. “The situation is so complicated and messy that there is no one true solution for now. But I know we will find one eventually.”

Another student, sophomore Arturo Galan suggested a more positive approach. Although he is a Miami native, he said he holds strongly to his Venezuelan roots.

“Although the situation is terrible and things are progressively getting worse, they stay happy throughout it all,” Galan said. “You still see kids in the street, and people are holding on to family values more than ever. People carry on with their lives even though all this is going on. You have to keep going. That’s the thing about Venezuelans, my people, they’re hopeful.”

February 4, 2019

Reporters

Natalia Rovira


You may also like

Pesky pests: Students spot cockroaches in the freshman dorms
Hurricane Productions Hosts Throwback Tuesday event at The Rock
Is living on campus worth it?
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami Hurricanes flip All-American defensive back from Alabama on National Signing Day

National Signing Day is off to a good start for the Miami Hurricanes. Christian Williams, a four-sta ...

Miami Hurricanes 2019 National Signing Day live updates: 4-star ‘Bama commit flips to UM

UPDATE: 10:10 A.M: NOW SOME GREAT NEWS... University of Miami just got an Alabama pledge to flip to ...

Here’s when UM targets will announce Wednesday. And recruiting guru assesses Canes class

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ The Canes hope to add a couple more players to their ...

Here’s what you need to know before skidding UM basketball team takes on Notre Dame

University of Miami coach Jim Larranaga and his basketball team are hoping February is more forgivin ...

How the transfer portal took over the college football offseason and rejuvenated Miami

Manny Diaz insists there isn’t anything too complex behind his social-media strategy — he just uses ...

Hollywood duo entertain questions from UM students

Following an advance screening of “Alita: Battle Angel,” film producer Jon Landau and director Rober ...

See-through fish aid scientists in autism-related breakthrough

A study by University of Miami biologists may help unravel the reasons for “tummy troubles.” ...

Taking it to heart

Alumnus and longtime employee Jesse Marks tells his personal story to raise awareness about heart di ...

And justice for all

Renowned equal justice lawyer Bryan Stevenson is awarded an honorary degree for his work as "a ...

Hope on the horizon

Gene therapy paves way for a potential cure to sickle cell disease. ...

WBB to Host Fourth-Ranked Notre Dame

The No. 25 Miami women's basketball team will play its first top-five foe of the season Thursda ...

Backman Secures First Career Title

Backman's first-place finish paced the Hurricanes' golf team to a three-round total of 15- ...

MBB Plays Host to Notre Dame Wednesday

Canes and Irish meet at 7 p.m. in Coral Gables. ...

UM, adidas Unveil Celebration of Black Culture Uniforms

Throughout February, the Hurricanes will wear custom Celebration of Black Culture uniforms. ...

WBB Ranked No. 25 in Both National Polls

The Miami women's basketball team is ranked in the top 25 of both major polls for the first tim ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching