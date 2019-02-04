Op-Ed, Opinion

Is living on campus worth it?

If someone asked us if they should attend the University of Miami, we would wholeheartedly encourage them to join the UM community. From the fleeting festivities of Homecoming weekend to the ever-present beauty of Lake Osceola, there’s a lot of things that make us worth it.

But our on-campus housing is not these strengths.

As a private institution, students and their parents are shelling out thousands for tuition and the cost of housing is also incredibly high. Currently, the price for a standard double room, shared with a roommate, is $4,060. This is relatively reasonable, as a semester of on-campus housing at a private university is around $10,089. Still, it doesn’t seem fair what some students have to go through.

A sophomore living in Pearson Residential College posted a video to Twitter in December of last year detailing a leaking roof in the middle of the lobby. Students have come back from winter break to mold in their room. Even our editorial board has their array of problems with housing ranging from dusty AC vents to mold in their mini-fridges.

The number of issues that students face living in on-campus dorms can sometimes be traumatizing. The residential colleges, especially Pearson and Mahoney, have been subject to several health concerns. Constantly students are complaining about mold, malfunctioning AC vents, busted pipes, creaky bed frames, rats and roaches the list goes on. It’s quite disheartening that students are paying so much to attend a school that has neglected the maintenance of some of our most inhabited residential colleges.

There is hope in sight— the university is in the process of constructing dorms, including the new Student Housing Village. The village was supposed to be unveiled for the 2019-2020 school year, which would have been beneficial with our rising population numbers. Because of delays with Hurricane Irma, the completion date has been pushed back to the fall of 2020. Also, the Centennial Village, which is set to replace the Hecht and Stanford dorms, will be open in 2025.

Though it is nice to know that our future freshmen and other on-campus residents will be living in residential communities that reflect the cost of attendance, it leaves those who are currently here in an unfortunate situation. Students already have to worry about the cost of tuition, books and personal expenses— adding a housing crisis to that list is a recipe for disaster. The University of Miami has to do more now to ameliorate the conditions of living on campus. We pay a lot to attend this school. Where we live should reflect that.

February 4, 2019

Reporters

Editorial Board


You may also like

Countdown to V Day
Annual SportsFest competition returns Feb. 8-9
Political developments in Venezuela: The University of Miami responds
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami Hurricanes flip All-American defensive back from Alabama on National Signing Day

National Signing Day is off to a good start for the Miami Hurricanes. Christian Williams, a four-sta ...

Miami Hurricanes 2019 National Signing Day live updates: 4-star ‘Bama commit flips to UM

UPDATE: 10:10 A.M: NOW SOME GREAT NEWS... University of Miami just got an Alabama pledge to flip to ...

Here’s when UM targets will announce Wednesday. And recruiting guru assesses Canes class

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ The Canes hope to add a couple more players to their ...

Here’s what you need to know before skidding UM basketball team takes on Notre Dame

University of Miami coach Jim Larranaga and his basketball team are hoping February is more forgivin ...

How the transfer portal took over the college football offseason and rejuvenated Miami

Manny Diaz insists there isn’t anything too complex behind his social-media strategy — he just uses ...

Hollywood duo entertain questions from UM students

Following an advance screening of “Alita: Battle Angel,” film producer Jon Landau and director Rober ...

See-through fish aid scientists in autism-related breakthrough

A study by University of Miami biologists may help unravel the reasons for “tummy troubles.” ...

Taking it to heart

Alumnus and longtime employee Jesse Marks tells his personal story to raise awareness about heart di ...

And justice for all

Renowned equal justice lawyer Bryan Stevenson is awarded an honorary degree for his work as "a ...

Hope on the horizon

Gene therapy paves way for a potential cure to sickle cell disease. ...

WBB to Host Fourth-Ranked Notre Dame

The No. 25 Miami women's basketball team will play its first top-five foe of the season Thursda ...

Backman Secures First Career Title

Backman's first-place finish paced the Hurricanes' golf team to a three-round total of 15- ...

MBB Plays Host to Notre Dame Wednesday

Canes and Irish meet at 7 p.m. in Coral Gables. ...

UM, adidas Unveil Celebration of Black Culture Uniforms

Throughout February, the Hurricanes will wear custom Celebration of Black Culture uniforms. ...

WBB Ranked No. 25 in Both National Polls

The Miami women's basketball team is ranked in the top 25 of both major polls for the first tim ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching