Campus Life, News

Save Lifes by Dancing at CanesTHON

canesthonFLYER70-01.png

Join the fight to help combat childhood illnesses through the art of dance. The CanesTHON University of Miami Dance Marathon will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at the Shalala Ballroom.

CanesTHON is a fundraiser where the UM community can dance the night away to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, a non-profit organization that helps connect children with illnesses to the life-saving medical care that they need. The Dance Marathon is also a nationwide event that began at Indiana University in 1991.

For this year’s CanesTHON fundraising event, Shirley Gelman, a sophomore majoring in business, serves as president and Micah Council, a sophomore majoring in sociology, mathematical statistics and probability is the vice president.

Planning the event was important to Gelman because she felt that everyone should do their part to give back to their community and help others who need it most.

“I think it is very important to give back to Children’s Miracle Network Hospital especially since our local CMN Hospital is less than three miles from campus. We have a direct and powerful impact on our local community,” Gelman said.

“Everything we do is to raise money for the kids,” Gelman said. “I chose to run this event this year because I participated in dance marathon in high school and one of my close friends was treated at a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, this event means a lot to me.”

CanesTHON will also provide free t-shirts and food, games, inflatables, dancing, and more. To attend, the UM community can register at the event and make a $5 payment.

February 1, 2019

Reporters

Esther Animalu


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
More than 100 Miami Hurricanes have played in a Super Bowl. But he was the first

Super Bowl With a Smirk is back with the fourth of five daily needling jabs at the self-important NF ...

Here’s the thinking behind one of the big changes Diaz has made with UM players

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Thursday: ▪ We noted in a piece earlier this month that one of the fi ...

Miami drops to 1-7 ACC, worst conference start in 25 years, but Larranaga optimistic

It has been a rough four days for the University of Miami men’s basketball team. First, a home loss ...

Manny Diaz is already competing on a championship level in an area crucial to recruiting

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday: ▪ If Manny Diaz is as successful as a head coach as h ...

How the Rolling Stones might cause the Miami Hurricanes to play spring game on the road

It’s the heart of winter, but spring football is already on the minds of University of Miami footbal ...

Can you hear me now?

Scholars from diverse disciplines who were awarded U-LINK grants gather to learn how to communicate ...

Fostering greater acceptance at the U

The first of its kind, the Appignani Foundation Chair for the Study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secula ...

A new space at the center of campus

The Office of Academic Enhancement is moving to a new office in the Ashe Administration Building. ...

Pitching their passions

Ten graduate students will vie for audience praise as they present an abridged version of their diss ...

What makes them sweat?

Watch members of Student Government interview administrators while eating increasingly spicy chicken ...

WBB Falls at No. 24/21 Florida State, 62-58

The RV/No. 23 Miami women's basketball team dropped a 62-58 decision Thursday night to No. 24/2 ...

Baseball FanFest and Alumni Game Set for Feb. 9

The University of Miami baseball program will host its annual FanFest & Alumni Game on Sat., Feb ...

Fifth Annual Celebration of Women’s Athletics presented by adidas

University of Miami Athletics announced Monday that it will host its fifth annual Celebration of Wom ...

Aubri Williamson Named Volunteer Assistant Coach

University of Miami head soccer coach Sarah Barnes announced the hiring of Aubri Williamson Friday a ...

UM Basketball Teams Set for Foreign Tours to Italy

The Miami men's and women's basketball teams will go abroad to Italy for 10-day, eight-nig ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching