Basketball, Sports

Hurricanes fall short against 12th-ranked Hokies

A rough week only got rougher for the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday evening.

Just two days after Dewan Hernandez was ruled ineligible by the NCAA, which prompted Hernandez to withdraw from the University of Miami and turn pro, the short-handed Hurricanes were no match for No. 12 Virginia Tech.

The Hokies controlled play from start to finish and defeated the Hurricanes 82-70 at the Wastco Center, handing Miami its fourth consecutive loss.

Yet, despite the loss, UM coach Jim Larrañaga was pleased with his squad, particularly after the intermission. The Hurricanes (9-11, 1-7 ACC) cut a 21-point Hokies’ lead to just 10 points in the closing minutes of the contest.

“There was a time in the second half that I thought we played our best basketball for about a six- to seven-minute period,” Larrañaga said. “Things we want to do, every day, every game. Play hard on the defensive end of the floor, get stops, share the ball on offense, find the open man, penetrate and pitch, get touches, get everybody involved.”

Chris Lykes, who shot 0-for-12 against Florida State on Sunday, bounced back with a team-high 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The 5-foot-7 point guard echoed what Larrañaga said.

“With 6:06 left in the second half, Coach L got pretty fired up, told us what he’s been telling us all season, and for some reason we started to do it,” Lykes said. “We were getting easy, easy looks, open shots. I felt like that was some of the best basketball that we were playing throughout this year. We need to find a way to do that for 40 minutes. Sometimes out of losses, good things happen.”

Anthony Lawrence II fell one rebound shy of a double-double, notching 15 points and nine boards. Although, Larrañaga expressed concern for Lawrence, who injured his hip. Fellow guard Zach Johnson rolled his ankle, but returned to score 10 points.

The Hurricanes couldn’t slow down Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Alexander-Walker scored 25 points, dished out five assists and forced six steals. The Canadian standout connected on 11-of-17 attempts from the floor.

“He’s a first-round pick,” Larrañaga said of Alexander-Walker. “He can score. He can shoot the three. He can drive. He works hard defensively. He’s similar to Lonnie Walker.”

Ahmed Hill tallied 19 points, joining Alexander-Walker in double-figures. Guard Justin Robinson chipped in 17 points before limping off the court after landing awkwardly with just over 13 minutes to go in the game. Robinson did not return.

Virginia Tech (17-3, 6-2 ACC) shot a scorching 68 percent in the second half and 59 percent for the game.

“They have a lot of terrific 3-point shooters,” Larrañaga said. “Robinson reminds me of Shabazz Napier. He can carry his team and deliver the ball to the right guy while he is still scoring.”

Miami kept it tight for much of the first half, thanks to the early efforts of Lykes. The sophomore scored seven points in the game’s first ten minutes.

However, Virginia Tech used a 15-3 run to close the first half, giving the Hokies a 34-27 at the break. VT built on its advantage immediately out of halftime, gaining a 21-point advantage.

The Hurricanes travel to Charlottesville, Virginia to face the No. 3-ranked Cavaliers Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

“It’s a challenge,” Johnson said. “We got to listen to the game plan that Coach L and the assistant coaches got for us and execute it to the best of our abilities.”

January 30, 2019

Reporters

Justin Sobelman


You may also like

ACC Predictions: UM looks to snap losing skid
ACC Predictions: UM looks to extend win streak
Hernandez ruled ineligible, withdraws from Miami
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
No. 3 Virginia clamps down again, beats Miami 56-46

Virginia was sloppy at times for the second game in a row. The way they play defense, the No. 3 Cava ...

The greatest free safety of his time: Former Hurricane Ed Reed selected to Hall of Fame

During the AFC Championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots in 2011, tele ...

What UM is trying to achieve in the final days before National Signing Day

After snagging New York-based defensive tackle Jared Hunte on Friday, the Hurricanes enter the final ...

Miami Hurricanes strengthen New York recruiting pipeline with another lineman commitment

The Miami Hurricanes’ budding New York pipeline keeps growing. Jared Harrison-Hunte became the lates ...

Cardinal Gibbons DE Khris Bogle gets one last look at Miami before National Signing Day

The three schools weighing on Khris Bogle’s mind with less than a week to go until National Signing ...

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen returns to the classroom

A UM Distinguished Presidential Fellow, the former congresswoman is co-teaching a political science ...

‘Till victory is won’

UM alumnus is on a crusade to get the black national anthem played at more NBA and college games in ...

Can you hear me now?

Scholars from diverse disciplines who were awarded U-LINK grants gather to learn how to communicate ...

Fostering greater acceptance at the U

The first of its kind, the Appignani Foundation Chair for the Study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secula ...

A new space at the center of campus

The Office of Academic Enhancement is moving to a new office in the Ashe Administration Building. ...

Canes Close "Doc Hale" Elite Meet with Five PRs

 The "Doc Hale" Elite Meet treated the University of Miami Track and Field team well as th ...

Fifth Annual Celebration of Women’s Athletics presented by adidas

University of Miami Athletics announced Monday that it will host its fifth annual Celebration of Wom ...

Canes Set to Compete at UCF Challenge

The University of Miami golf team returns to action on Sunday when the team travels to Orlando to be ...

Canes Come Up Just Short at No. 3 UVA

Chris Lykes scored 16 points, while Sam Waardenburg and Zach Johnson each added 10. ...

WBB Welcomes Virginia to the Watsco Center

The RV/No. 23 Miami women's basketball team resumes action on its home court Sunday afternoon, ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching