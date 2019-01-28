Uncategorized

UM’s College Democrats and Model UN team hosts documentary screening

By Esther Animalu, assistant news editor

The University of Miami’s College Democrats in conjunction with the Model United Nations team will be hosting a documentary screening on criminal justice at 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28 in the Storer Auditorium.

“Model United Nations is an organization that strives to research, discuss and debate about complex and pressing issues,” said Kinnon McGrath, president of College Democrats and a member of the Model UN team. “I believe that the movie’s message is an important topic that anyone, regardless of political affiliation, should learn about,” said McGrath, a sophomore majoring in international studies.

Life after Life, a 2018 film directed by Tamara Perkins, follows the lives of three men in their pursuits after serving time in prison. The documentary highlights controversial issues within the criminal justice system and hones in on possible reforms.

“We hope that by the screening the movie, it will bring attention to our criminal justice system’s policies and practices that contribute toward racial inequality,” McGrath said. “Our goal is to bring an important and frank issue to campus about the holes plaguing our prison system.”

The event is free and open to the UM community.

Andrea Wright, a senior majoring in marine science and geology, said that as a member of the Model UN team, it encourages students to be aware of social and criminal justice issues and become involved.

“I think it will be a very fun and exciting event, and I’m glad that I have the opportunity to attend,” Wright said. “Moving forward, I feel that more organizations should collaborate like this in order to foster new ideas and perspectives.”

January 28, 2019

Reporters

Esther Animalu


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami releases early football signee Jason Munoz from contract as he commits to Syracuse

He signed with the Miami Hurricanes in December. But now, defensive lineman Jason Munoz, out of Fort ...

Will UM continue to be king of the transfer portal? Manny Diaz offers insight

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Monday: ▪ The Miami Hurricanes have become kings of the transfer port ...

Dewan Hernandez leaving UM ‘with heavy heart’, turning pro after NCAA ruling

The Dewan Hernandez saga is finally over, but it is not the ending he or University of Miami basketb ...

Lykes goes 0-for-12, Miami Hurricanes lose 78-66 to sharpshooting Florida State

Desperately hoping to climb out of the conference cellar, the University of Miami men’s basketball t ...

UM women off to best ACC start in seven years after 76-73 win over Boston College

The University of Miami women’s basketball team felt relieved to come away with a 76-73 home win ove ...

Hurricane Maria survivors in Central and South Florida experienced higher mental stress than those who remained

A University of Miami study looks at the mental health of Hurricane Maria survivors. ...

The Colombian peace process under duress

A recent car bombing at a police academy in Bogota signals a resurgence of guerrilla violence in a c ...

Social Justice Week aims to engage campus community

Student organizations and campus departments band together to deliver initiatives aimed at bringing ...

Gloria Estefan shares the rhythm to success

Women Leaders of the Americas forum, hosted by the Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, fea ...

Watching what’s next in Venezuela

Across campus and South Florida, people are keeping a close, hopeful eye on the growing political ma ...

WBB Edges Boston College in 76-73 Thriller

The RV/No. 23 Miami women's basketball team held off upset-minded Boston College, 76-73, Sunday ...

Canes Fall to No. 23 FSU

Despite 20 points from Zach Johnson, the Hurricanes fell, 78-66, to No. 23 FSU. ...

Canes Place Second at Florida Challenge

The University of Miami golf team opened the spring season at the Florida Challenge on Monday with a ...

Canes Open Spring Season at Florida Challenge

The University of Miami golf team returns to the course for the first time this spring as it travels ...

W. Tennis Drops 4-3 Heartbreaker at No. 20 Northwestern

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team came up short in a top-20 matchup Sunday evening at the Co ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching