UM’s College Democrats and Model UN team hosts documentary screening

By Esther Animalu, assistant news editor

The University of Miami’s College Democrats in conjunction with the Model United Nations team will be hosting a documentary screening on criminal justice at 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28 in the Storer Auditorium.

“Model United Nations is an organization that strives to research, discuss and debate about complex and pressing issues,” said Kinnon McGrath, president of College Democrats and a member of the Model UN team. “I believe that the movie’s message is an important topic that anyone, regardless of political affiliation, should learn about,” said McGrath, a sophomore majoring in international studies.

Life after Life, a 2018 film directed by Tamara Perkins, follows the lives of three men in their pursuits after serving time in prison. The documentary highlights controversial issues within the criminal justice system and hones in on possible reforms.

“We hope that by the screening the movie, it will bring attention to our criminal justice system’s policies and practices that contribute toward racial inequality,” McGrath said. “Our goal is to bring an important and frank issue to campus about the holes plaguing our prison system.”

The event is free and open to the UM community.

Andrea Wright, a senior majoring in marine science and geology, said that as a member of the Model UN team, it encourages students to be aware of social and criminal justice issues and become involved.

“I think it will be a very fun and exciting event, and I’m glad that I have the opportunity to attend,” Wright said. “Moving forward, I feel that more organizations should collaborate like this in order to foster new ideas and perspectives.”