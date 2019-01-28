Uncategorized

The bullet journal: disproving the myth of one-size-fits-all organization

A bullet journal, sometimes referred to as BUJO, is an organizational system originally created by Ryder Carroll—a NYC digital product designer who has worked with companies including Adidas, HP and Macy’s—promised to “transform your life, in more ways than you can imagine.”

Bullet journals are very popular among young people in both the Instagram and YouTube communities, which is how I first discovered them. The purpose of a bullet journal is to keep yourself organized in any aspect of your life. Basically, the bullet journal is a tangible version of to-do lists, reminders, birthdays and anything else you need help keeping up with—the perfect solution for any college student or young adult constantly on the go.

Want to get started but not sure how? Don’t worry. I’ve got you covered.

What you need: a notebook and a pen

People use all different kinds of fancy items for their bullet journals, but literally all you need for this project to be successful is a notebook and a pen. I have an $8 dotted notebook that I purchased at Walmart, and it works just fine.

The “official” notebook for bullet journals—endorsed by the creator Ryder Carroll—is the Leuchtturm. Running at about $20, they can be pretty pricey, especially if you’re not sure you will stick with it. Markers and colorful pens can also make the process more fun.

Elements: index, collections, and logs

The brilliant thing about bullet journals is that you are the creator behind it. You can easily make your journal efficient for you and catered to your specific needs. There are so many routes that you can take with the setup of your BUJO, but here is the basic, suggested rundown on how to set it up.

  • Index: a table of contents, if you will. This makes it easier for you to find whatever it is that you are looking for in your journal.
  • Collections: This part is truly up to you. Whenever you want to jot something down, it goes here. Some ideas for this section are movies and shows to watch, to-do lists, resolutions, books to read, restaurants to try and places to travel. The possibilities are endless.
  • Logs: This is key to identifying what has been and needs to be accomplished. Of course, this sections requires you to decide what needs to be tracked, but once decided, it is a great way to track progress of almost anything. Ryder Carroll recommends the use of a future log (year), monthly log and a daily log. This allows for a viewing of both short and long-term accomplishments.

Below are some of my personal favorites as far as spreads go, but don’t be afraid to tailor it to your needs! The most important part of keeping a bullet journal is remembering that it is made by you, for you.

bullet journals.JPG

Photo credit: bulletjournal.com user @bluelahe

Capture.JPG

Photo credit: bulletjournal.com user @flyingpaperwoods

finance-log-1.png

January 28, 2019

Reporters

Andriana Gibson


You may also like

10 ways to make this your most organized semester yet
10 Songs guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit
Hernandez sidelined due to eligibility concerns
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami releases early football signee Jason Munoz from contract as he commits to Syracuse

He signed with the Miami Hurricanes in December. But now, defensive lineman Jason Munoz, out of Fort ...

Will UM continue to be king of the transfer portal? Manny Diaz offers insight

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Monday: ▪ The Miami Hurricanes have become kings of the transfer port ...

Dewan Hernandez leaving UM ‘with heavy heart’, turning pro after NCAA ruling

The Dewan Hernandez saga is finally over, but it is not the ending he or University of Miami basketb ...

Lykes goes 0-for-12, Miami Hurricanes lose 78-66 to sharpshooting Florida State

Desperately hoping to climb out of the conference cellar, the University of Miami men’s basketball t ...

UM women off to best ACC start in seven years after 76-73 win over Boston College

The University of Miami women’s basketball team felt relieved to come away with a 76-73 home win ove ...

Hurricane Maria survivors in Central and South Florida experienced higher mental stress than those who remained

A University of Miami study looks at the mental health of Hurricane Maria survivors. ...

The Colombian peace process under duress

A recent car bombing at a police academy in Bogota signals a resurgence of guerrilla violence in a c ...

Social Justice Week aims to engage campus community

Student organizations and campus departments band together to deliver initiatives aimed at bringing ...

Gloria Estefan shares the rhythm to success

Women Leaders of the Americas forum, hosted by the Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, fea ...

Watching what’s next in Venezuela

Across campus and South Florida, people are keeping a close, hopeful eye on the growing political ma ...

WBB Edges Boston College in 76-73 Thriller

The RV/No. 23 Miami women's basketball team held off upset-minded Boston College, 76-73, Sunday ...

Canes Fall to No. 23 FSU

Despite 20 points from Zach Johnson, the Hurricanes fell, 78-66, to No. 23 FSU. ...

Canes Place Second at Florida Challenge

The University of Miami golf team opened the spring season at the Florida Challenge on Monday with a ...

Canes Open Spring Season at Florida Challenge

The University of Miami golf team returns to the course for the first time this spring as it travels ...

W. Tennis Drops 4-3 Heartbreaker at No. 20 Northwestern

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team came up short in a top-20 matchup Sunday evening at the Co ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching