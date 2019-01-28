Effects of the government shutdown felt at the U

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history affected hundreds of thousands of individuals across the country for over one month. Federal employees who were affected worked without pay or were forced to take a leave of absence from their jobs for an extended period of time. Effects from discussions over border security were felt by students at the University of Miami.

The government shutdown forced a scheduled trip to the Everglades for 35 students in the Foote Fellows Honors Program to be canceled twice.

“We were very excited about the Everglades trip,” said Melissa Hechtman, director of the Foote Fellows Honor Program. The excursion was to include a lecture by biology professor Yunqiu Wang.

“We were going to visit Anhinga Trail and the visitor’s center, then discuss current issues facing the Everglades,” Hechtman said.

Benjamin E. Hoffman, a graduate student pursuing a Master of Science in taxation, said he works part-time doing taxes. Because of the shutdown, the IRS has not released all of the new 2018 tax forms online.

“I am still waiting on forms to be released that would usually be out by now in order to get my work done,” Hoffman said, blaming the delay on short-staffed IRS offices.

Several in the UM community said they know of friends, relatives and acquaintances who were affected by the shutdown.

“Leah Farmer, a 19-year-old UM student studying business analytics, said her father flies C130s for the Coast Guard and did not receive his pay during the shutdown.

“It has been a struggle, but my mom works too, so luckily it doesn’t affect our family that badly,” Farmer said. “But I know that it has affected lots of families all across the Coast Guard, and I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

At the University of Miami, science research was not immediately impacted by the partial government shutdown, said William M. Drennan, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Education at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, but some impacts were still felt.

Drennan noted some minor inconveniences, especially for RSMAS researchers who depend on information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“If you’re trying to do a project that needs NOAA data on El Nino, those sites are down,” Drennan said before the shutdown ended. Drennan said he likes to update some of his lectures with current information, which he could not access during the shutdown.

“Science runs on a pretty long time fuse,” Drennan said. “Stuff we do, you know, a month delay is nothing to us. It’s impacting science by interrupting conferences.”

Julia Wilson, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience, said she was concerned about the impact the shutdown had on national parks and public monuments. When she flew to Philadelphia during the shutdown, she said there was a lack of security at Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

Sophomore student Abigail Adeleke said she felt bad for the TSA agents.

“I went through TSA a couple of weeks ago, and I felt bad for them. One of the agents said that people have been bringing them food, and that reminded me how awful the whole situation is.”

University of Miami Trustee Jonathan McAndrews, a former pilot, said flight crews felt unsafe if TSA workers were focused on missing paychecks over what’s happening in the tower and in the air.

“It’s immoral that politicians are getting paid when hard-working people like TSA are not,” McAndrews said.

Claire Oueslati-Porter, a Women’s and Gender Studies professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, said she was concerned about minorities, especially minority women, who were disproportionately affected by the government shutdown. Because of previous historical discrimination of minorities in the private sector, minorities have found greater employment opportunities within government agencies, Queslati-Porter said.

“So then it ends up rendering people of color who are government workers in a really bad situation,” she said. “From what I’ve heard and read, there are a lot of women with young children who are now just having to make impossibly hard decisions in terms of budgeting.”

Oueslati-Porter also mentioned the implications on not only government workers, but the service industry workers that make their money from selling to government employees on a daily basis.

“I guess the other thing that’s sort of striking about it is just how many people who are in related kinds of service jobs, where they’re disproportionally people who are lower income or from immigrant backgrounds, who are providing services to the government workers and are now out.”

Alex Bitchatchi, Olivia Ginsburg, Veronica Lucchese, Talia Mereles, William Francis McNeil, Damaris Zamudio contributed to this report.