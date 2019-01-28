13 budget-friendly places for a night out

When it comes to a night out, South Beach is usually the hot spot for University of Miami students. But sometimes, you (or your wallet) just need a break from Ocean Drive.

Below is my list of places that will guarantee a good time without breaking the bank.

American Social

Located right on the Miami River lies this popular sports pub. Come here to chow down with friends, root on your favorite sports teams or simply grab a drink. American Social also has a sprawling patio that overlooks Miami. On a warm, sunny day, there is truly no better place to be.

Blackbird Ordinary

What’s not to love about Blackbird? There is no cover charge, the drinks are reasonably priced and people are always dancing. And a bonus: Ladies’ night is Tuesday night, meaning ladies drink free from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Yes, you read that right. Drink until your heart’s content or until your liver can’t stand it any longer—the choice is yours.

Brick

Your experience at this outdoor bar is very dependent at the time of day you go. Don’t be deceived by the relaxed atmosphere during the day, because at night, Brick transforms into a dance party so fierce there’s often a line to get in. This hip bar’s menu features craft beers, bourbons and even Frosé—a frozen version of Rosé that’s reminiscent of your favorite childhood slushie.

Brickell

Maybe it’s the city skyline nestled against the night sky or the chic urban atmosphere that speaks to you, but Brickell has become a popular nightlife destination for many University of Miami students. This neighborhood is conveniently located just north of Coconut Grove, making it a great place to venture out to on a Thursday night.

El Patio

Personally, El Patio is one of my favorites. There is something about dancing to the Latin music under the night sky that just screams Miami. Plus, resident DJ Mr. Pauer creates his own playlists with reggae, Latin music and everything in between to ensure that you are on your feet all night long.

Lagniappe

If dancing is not really your thing, swing on by Lagniappe. Here, you can create your own cheese and meat board and enjoy a well-deserved glass of wine. Nicole Macias, a junior here at UM, said Lagniappe is her favorite place because the lounge is outdoors and always features live music. She also labeled it “the perfect place to wind down after a busy day of school or work.”

Miami Mojito Company

If you are looking for a place to catch up with friends or get to know your date, this hidden gem is the spot! If you don’t know where to look, this cozy tiki bar can be difficult to find. When you do manage to find it (hint hint: it’s behind the Plant the Future store), grab a seat and order yourself an obligatory mojito of any flavor—there really is no bad choice!

Racket

Racket is unique because it offers two different experiences: the “atrium” and the “sky-lit” rooms. The difference between the rooms? The spirits that they offer. The “atrium” boasts tequila and mescal while the “sky-lit” room boasts vodka, gin and bourbon. It may not be the most “Miami” place to venture out to, but many UM students love Racket. Ania Ermarkaryan, a UM junior, said that Racket is her favorite place to go because of its “Wynwood vibes” and its good music. She went on to say that the best part of the Racket experience is that the bar is filled with mostly UM students just looking to have a good time.

Sugar

If you want the best view of the 305, this would be the place to find it. Climb 40 stories in Miami’s most aesthetically pleasing elevator to the rooftop of the East Hotel. This tiny bar has quickly become a favorite among locals and houses Asian-themed drinks as well as green shrubbery, which makes you feel like you’re in a garden rather than a bar. Just be warned, this bar has become so popular that you may have to wait in a long line to experience this one.

Sweet Caroline

So maybe dancing isn’t your thing but karaoke might be. Sure, you may not be a great singer, but Sweet Caroline ensures that you will be laughing and making memories all night long. This bar also features comedy shows and ladies’ nights, so there truly is something that everybody can enjoy.

The Wharf

Like American Social, this bar is located on the Miami River and is an open-air space filled with food trucks, several bars and views you won’t find anywhere else. Here, you can even find a fish market and raw bar if that suits your palate. Plus, something unique about The Wharf: you can park your boat here if you need a midday snack. How Miami!

Wynwood

I am convinced that you could go Wynwood every Saturday of the semester and still find a new bar or club to explore. Wynwood has something to offer for every type of person. Located north of Downtown Miami, this neighborhood is just a hop, skip and jump from South Beach, so it’s a perfect beginning or end to a night on the town.

Wynwood Marketplace

Stroll into Wynwood Marketplace and find a mix of everything. Check out what the local vendors are selling—you never know what you may find. Once you’ve shopped ‘til you dropped, head over to the food trucks for a bite to eat, and then check out the deck located right in the heart of the Marketplace for some crafted cocktails.