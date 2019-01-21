UMTV to hold its Spring semester general body meeting

UMTV will hold its Spring semester general body meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 in Shoma Hall, Room 3053 of the School of Communication’s International Building. The meeting is open to all UM students and will provide information on auditions and how to be involved with diﬀerent productions.

The student-run cable TV station consists of weekly newscasts, including a sports show, a late-night comedy program, a black affairs program, an entertainment show and a Spanish-language program.

“UMTV is a great safe space to cultivate your talent to learn how to work and move in this industry,” said Kristion Matas who has been involved with multiple shows.

“I have a little family within an overall amazing group of talented individuals,” said Izabella Felpeto, executive producer for “UniMiami,” the Spanish-language program.

Students can get involved as producers, writers, directors or on-air talent. The shows air in the Coral Gables area and are available online on vimeo.com as well as umtv.com.

Two of UMTV’s weekly shows, “NewsVision” and “SportsDesk,” were recently nominated for the Television Academy awards, which are among the nation’s most prestigious honors for student production. A total of 25 nominees were selected from more than 600 productions submitted by 174 colleges and universities nationwide.

Produced by the same foundation that coordinates the Emmys, the College Television Awards are judged online by active Television Academy members.

Television stars will present top honors to students at the awards ceremony on Saturday, March 16, in Hollywood, California. Each winning project will receive a $3,000 cash prize.