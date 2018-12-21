Cover, Football, Sports

Miami Hurricanes QB N’Kosi Perry’s social media struggles continue

A sexually explicit video posted on Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry’s Snapchat story had University of Miami students talking and sharing the post during the final weeks of the semester, but on Friday the UM Athletics Department would only acknowledge that the salacious 10-second video was “inappropriate” and would not confirm if Perry was in the video.

“We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes,” a UM spokesman said in an statement to The Miami Hurricane. “The video has been removed and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM.”

The Miami Hurricane reached out for additional comments, but the UM spokesman declined the request.

The video appears to show two nude people having sex. It was posted on Perry’s Snapchat within 15 hours after the Hurricanes’ 49-24 victory over the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 15. However, a screen recording of his Snapchat story from that day resurfaced among the Miami student body in late November.

Other clips posted on Perry’s story that day include a photo of his uniform and a brief video of his teammates. No faces are visible during the part of the story in question.

Students were discussing and sharing the video following Thanksgiving break and throughout the final exam period, which ended Dec. 12.

“I’m kind of thinking, ‘well that is an idiotic thing to do,’” said one student who saw the video in November, but asked not to be identified.

“N’Kosi Perry has a reputation at the school to maintain,” said the UM junior. “He’s the face of the football program as a student-athlete. He’s the face of the University of Miami as a whole to a very big national audience. If you do stuff like this, there are going to be consequences. It’s just such a bad look.”

Reaction among students ranged from disbelief to disgust.

“I was a little bit shocked to say the least,” a UM sophomore said about seeing the video for the first time. “Once you break down what kind of happened and take it all in, you automatically think of all the legal implications. He’s the face of our football program.”

Some students say the other person in the video is a UM female, but The Miami Hurricane could not confirm this information.

“From the details we know, it’s weird that he posted it,” said a senior journalism major. “It’s a stupid decision by someone who is a college kid. Everyone makes mistakes and does stupid things, but knowing the type of celebrity you are around campus, is almost laughable.”

Perry has faced scrutiny on and off the field this year. The Ocala, Florida native—who started six games including the last three contests—has thrown for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 appearances.

This is not the first time a video posted to Perry’s social media accounts has caught peoples’ attention.

In late October, the redshirt freshman posted a video, on his Instagram account, riding in a car with a large sum of money in his lap.

“It’s been addressed,” Hurricanes coach Mark Richt said about the video in the car. “He didn’t break any laws. He didn’t break any NCAA rules. He’s in good standing, but the image is not good. We don’t like that. He’s just got to be more mature and more wise with what he does.”

Perry, who was suspended for the Hurricanes’ season opener due to a violation of undisclosed team rules, isn’t the only UM quarterback this year who has failed to stay out of trouble.

Fellow redshirt freshman Cade Weldon served a four-game suspension in the middle of the season and freshman Jarren Williams was also suspended for one game against Virginia Tech.

“Sometimes kids just want to do what everybody else is doing,” Richt said. “There’s a bunch of kids that are acting like they’ve got a bunch of money on Snapchat and there may be 20,000 kids doing it, but they don’t play quarterback at Miami. They’ve just got to understand that it’s different for them because people know who they are.”

The Hurricanes are in the midst of preparing to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m.

December 21, 2018

Reporters

Josh White

Kay-Ann Henry

Coco Rominger


