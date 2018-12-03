Community, Edge, Food

Hanukkah DIY: Sufganiyah

Hanukkah has arrived! It’s finally time to spin the dreidel, light the candles on the menorah, and put on that one pair of Hanukkah socks you’ve been waiting to pull out of your closet since last year.

To kick off this Hanukkah season, here is an authentic, traditional Israeli donut recipe for sufganiyah that my father always fries up when the holidays roll around the corner. It was passed on to him from a friend’s Israeli neighbor who has had the recipe in her family for as far back as she can trace her family tree.

Although today a typical sufganiyot donut is round and filled with jelly, the version is flatter and jelly-less. This is an ancient form of the classic Israeli treat, but you can alter this recipe for sufganiyot into a more modern one by filling a cooked donut with some jam through a pastry bag.

Take this recipe home over winter break and try it out for yourself. It’s incredibly simple, and you don’t have to celebrate Hanukkah to enjoy a sweet, soft, delectable sufganiyot. Happy baking, everyone!

Ingredients

IMG_0842.jpg

Photo credit: Natalia Rovira

  • 2 and one-half cups of all-purpose flour
  • 3 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 pinch of kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar
  • 3 and three-fourths cups of plain yogurt
  • 2 large brown eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Three-fourths cup of frying oil (canola, grapeseed, or light olive oil are suitable)
  • One-half cup powdered sugar

Making the batter

1. Mix together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a large bowl.

2. Whisk together the yogurt, eggs, and vanilla extract in a medium-sized bowl.

IMG_0877.jpg

Photo credit: Natalia Rovira

3. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and gently whisk until you have fully incorporated the two mixtures into each other.

Frying the doughnuts

1. Prepare a platter for the doughnuts by placing a paper towel over a large serving plate.

2. Pour the oil into a frying pan and warm it at medium-high heat. You know the oil is hot enough to start frying when you sprinkle some drops of water over the pan and the oil sizzles and pops.

3. Pour a small ladle’s worth of batter from the bowl into the oil into a pancake-like shape. You should be able to fit at least three or four of these comfortably in the pan. Do this carefully to avoid being splashed on by the hot oil!

4. Flick oil from the pan onto the doughnuts with the slotted spoon while they are cooking.

5. When a doughnut’s edges begin to brown and curl a bit, and the doughnut itself has risen slightly and formed small bubbles on the surface (takes just under three minutes), you are ready to flip it over. Using a slotted metal spoon and an offset spatula as an aid, flip the doughnut onto its other side. Again, watch the splash!

IMG_0937.jpg

Photo credit: Natalia Rovira

6. After about another three minutes, take the doughnut out from the pan using the slotted spoon and offset spatula. Mildly shake the doughnut back and forth in the spoon to remove some of the excess oil.

7. Place the fried doughnut onto the paper towel over the platter to absorb more of the grease. Keep the platter somewhere warm.

8. Once you have used up the rest of the batter, finish preparing the doughnuts with powdered sugar, sifted through a strainer. Serve warm and enjoy!

December 3, 2018

Reporters

Natalia Rovira


You may also like

Holidays in Miami: a whole latke things to do
10 Songs guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit
Christmas DIY: Winter Snow Globe
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
A look at UM’s commitments and targets on defense with early signing period a week away

While the University of Miami has just three Class of 2019 oral commitments on offense, the Canes ha ...

Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Gerald Willis reels in another postseason honor

Gerald Willis’ monster season has earned another piece of national recognition. On Monday, the Miami ...

Miami adds much-needed offensive line help to recruiting class with center commitment

It hasn’t been a great few weeks on the recruiting trail for the Miami Hurricanes with regards to of ...

Heat’s Winslow has a dream, and we saw what it looks like. And the Bam/Whiteside issue

A six-pack of Heat notes, leading up to Heat-Lakers on Monday night: ▪ In the days before one of his ...

Here’s the short message Mark Richt has given to his boss — and here are recruits visiting

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Friday: ▪ UM coach Mark Richt hasn’t yet given any indication to the ...

No debate: Members of this team are champions

Most UM Debate Team members devote 10 to 15 hours of preparation for each tournament. ...

Telling the story of discovery

National Geographic connects with the University of Miami to empower the next generation of storytel ...

Opera-tunity at the Frost School

Following national recognition for its French production of Cinderella, the Frost Opera Theater is d ...

A University of Miami guide to Art Basel

Several UM art students are getting real-world exposure during a highly anticipated – and attended – ...

Popularity of UM Libraries on the rise

Over the past several years, more and more students are using UM Libraries as a study place, a meeti ...

Willis Picks Up Two More All-America Honors

Gerald Willis III added to his postseason awards list, picking up second-team All-America honors fro ...

WBB Storms Past New Orleans, 78-38

Following its longest break of the season thus far, the No. 25/23 Miami women's basketball team ...

Yaroshuk-Tews Adds Two for Spring Season

Miami head women's tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Friday the signing of two players ...

WBB Resumes Play against New Orleans

After a six-day layoff, the No. 25/23 Miami women's basketball team will be back in action Sund ...

Willis Named Sports Illustrated All-American

University of Miami redshirt senior defensive tackle Gerald Willis III was recognized for his outsta ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching