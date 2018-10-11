Edge, Music

Ultra to return to Miami despite location concerns

Many have heard the news that the City of Miami Commission voted Sept. 27 against allowing Ultra Music Festival to return to downtown Miami next year.

Well, the rumors are true. Ultra Miami is looking for a new home as will not be returning to Bayfront Park—where it has been held for the past 20 years—in 2019. But, that is not going to stop this legendary weekend of EDM, special guests, friends, fun, and memories from taking place. Right now, Ultra organizers are not sure where it will happen, but they are sure that it will.

In case you are on the fence about investing in the Ultra experience, here is a look back at the 2018 festival, where Ultra Miami celebrated its 20th anniversary:

The lineup featured DJ headliners such Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, and DJ snake, with live performances from G Eazy, Azealia Banks, Infected Mushroom and more.

miami-gallery-2018-13.jpg

Photo credit: ultramusicfestival.com

miami-gallery-2018-16.jpg

Photo credit: ultramusicfestival.com

miami-gallery-2018-20.jpg

Photo credit: ultramusicfestival.com

miami-gallery-2018-17.jpg

Photo credit: ultramusicfestival.com

miami-gallery-2018-6.jpg

Photo credit: ultramusicfestival.com

Each year, Ultra puts together an “aftermovie”- a recap of the weekend’s events. To commemorate its 20th year, Ultra put together an extra-special one, released just a few weeks ago on Sept. 24.

The 2018 Official Aftermovie, created by critically-acclaimed filmmaker FINAL KID, is 14 minutes long and meant to immerse viewers in the euphoric, awe-inspiring, “star-studded lineup and breath-taking scenery” that was #ULTRA20. It includes cameos from celebrities Will Smith, Yo Gotti, etc., and even documents the surprise reunion of Swedish House Mafia that unfolded on the Ultra stage after a 5-year hiatus.

Ultra 2019 will take place March 29-31. Tickets are now on sale, with Tiers 1,2, and 3 already sold out. To purchase tickets or find more information, click here.

Be on the lookout for updates regarding next year’s festival from The Hurricane.

October 11, 2018

Reporters

Jordan Lewis


You may also like

Gallery: Ultra Music Festival 2017
Ultra brings more harm than good to Miami
UM community partakes in post-inauguration protests in D.C., Miami
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
‘Everybody eats’ on the Miami Hurricanes’ defensive front. And we’re not talking food

Even a run-stuffing, smothering defensive tackle like Gerald Willis III feels pain. Willis, the Outl ...

The Canes’ DeeJay Dallas hit a blocking sled with after practice Tuesday. Here’s why.

While everyone else wandered off the field and back to the locker room following practice Tuesday in ...

Jimmy Butler said situation is not fixed. And Heat’s Spoelstra, UM’s Larranaga face tough decisions

Please see below for a 7 p.m. Jimmy Butler update In one regard, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and UM ba ...

This Miami Heat fan favorite might become the newest general manager in the NBA

James Jones, a longtime staple in the Miami basketball community, might be in line to add another im ...

Hurricanes react with tears, shock that Ahmmon Richards’ football career is over

Tears, shock, disbelief. University of Miami football players expressed their sadness Tuesday over t ...

UM to partner with Magic Leap in its ‘Magicverse’

During a keynote address at a conference in Los Angeles, entrepreneurial heavyweight Magic Leap anno ...

Gas in the eye

A colorless, odorless gas used by a UM scientist to study ocean currents helps save his vision. ...

Zeta Tau Alpha keeps tradition alive by thinking pink

Members of Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity gathered this week on the Foote University Green for the kickof ...

‘Dwell’ tabletop game shows students daily struggles of poverty

The game was created by an interdisciplinary team from UM’s School of Communication and the School o ...

Future programmers can be found across all disciplines at UM

Students from a variety of majors are now enticed by computer programming. ...

Defensive Line Hungry for More Ahead of UVA Game

Miami's defensive line has been among the most dominant in the country and they are hungry to h ...

Get To Know U: Molly Caudery

Get to Know U is a series that introduces the newest members of the Miami Hurricanes track and field ...

Willis III Added to Watch List for Bednarik Award

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Gerald Willis III was among those players added to the watch list f ...

Streaking Canes Focused on ACC Road Opener

No. 16/15 Miami has won five consecutive games, but the Hurricanes have another tough test this week ...

Golf Continues to Re-Write UM History Books

A week removed from setting the lowest par 71, 54-hole total at 17-under, 835, the Canes followed it ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching