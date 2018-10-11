Ultra to return to Miami despite location concerns

Many have heard the news that the City of Miami Commission voted Sept. 27 against allowing Ultra Music Festival to return to downtown Miami next year.

Well, the rumors are true. Ultra Miami is looking for a new home as will not be returning to Bayfront Park—where it has been held for the past 20 years—in 2019. But, that is not going to stop this legendary weekend of EDM, special guests, friends, fun, and memories from taking place. Right now, Ultra organizers are not sure where it will happen, but they are sure that it will.

In case you are on the fence about investing in the Ultra experience, here is a look back at the 2018 festival, where Ultra Miami celebrated its 20th anniversary:

The lineup featured DJ headliners such Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, and DJ snake, with live performances from G Eazy, Azealia Banks, Infected Mushroom and more.

Each year, Ultra puts together an “aftermovie”- a recap of the weekend’s events. To commemorate its 20th year, Ultra put together an extra-special one, released just a few weeks ago on Sept. 24.

The 2018 Official Aftermovie, created by critically-acclaimed filmmaker FINAL KID, is 14 minutes long and meant to immerse viewers in the euphoric, awe-inspiring, “star-studded lineup and breath-taking scenery” that was #ULTRA20. It includes cameos from celebrities Will Smith, Yo Gotti, etc., and even documents the surprise reunion of Swedish House Mafia that unfolded on the Ultra stage after a 5-year hiatus.

Ultra 2019 will take place March 29-31. Tickets are now on sale, with Tiers 1,2, and 3 already sold out. To purchase tickets or find more information, click here.

Be on the lookout for updates regarding next year’s festival from The Hurricane.