Photos of the Week: Sept. 28 – Oct. 6 2018

Last week was an exciting time to be at the U. With the big 28-27 against the Florida State Seminoles Saturday night, special appearances from the actors of the ‘Queen’ biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and former first lady Michelle Obama encouraging the Miami community to vote in the upcoming election: check out the photos of the week from Sept. 28 – Oct. 6, 2018.
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the "When We All Vote" event to the Miami community at the Watsco Center Sept. 28. Obama is the co-chair of the organization, and encouraged the thousands of people in attendance to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Comedian and actor Keegan Michael-Key, of Comedy Central show "Key and Peele" excites the crowd at the Watsco Center Sept. 28 at the "When We All Vote" event with co-chair Michelle Obama. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Students of the Miami Northwestern Senior High marching band performed at the Watsco Center at ahead of the keynote speakers for the "When We All Vote" event Sept. 28. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Actors of the upcoming biopic film, "Bohemian Rhapsody", attended an early screening for University of Miami students the Cosford Cinema and were given Miami Hurricane footaball jerseys with the iconic "Turnover Chain" replicas. Featured from left to right, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazello, and Rami Malek. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Actor Rami Malek, most known for his role on TV show "Mr. Robot", spoke at the Cosford Cinema ahead of an early screening of his new film "Bohemian Rhapsody" Oct. 3. Malek plays the legendary singer, Freddie Mercury, in the film that recounts the rise of the band, 'Queen'. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Actor Christian Slater poses with cinema professor Margaret Cardillo behind backstage at the Cosford Cinema Oct. 3. Slater came to support the film "Bohemian Rhapsody." He works with the main actor, Rami Malek, on TV show "Mr. Robot." Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Miami Hurricane's quarterback, N'Kosi Perry (5), get's ready for the ball to snap during the game against the Florida State Seminoles Oct. 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes won the game 28-27 in a miraculous comeback during the fourth quarter. Photo credit: Matt Bernanke
Junior linebacker Michael Pinckney (56) earns the Turnover Chain during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles Oct. 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Matt Bernanke