Edge, Gallery, Photo, Photo of the Week

Photos of the Week: Sept. 28 – Oct. 6 2018

Last week was an exciting time to be at the U. With the big 28-27 against the Florida State Seminoles Saturday night, special appearances from the actors of the ‘Queen’ biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and former first lady Michelle Obama encouraging the Miami community to vote in the upcoming election: check out the photos of the week from Sept. 28 – Oct. 6, 2018.

_DSC8902.jpg

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the "When We All Vote" event to the Miami community at the Watsco Center Sept. 28. Obama is the co-chair of the organization, and encouraged the thousands of people in attendance to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC8491.jpg

Comedian and actor Keegan Michael-Key, of Comedy Central show "Key and Peele" excites the crowd at the Watsco Center Sept. 28 at the "When We All Vote" event with co-chair Michelle Obama. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC7708.jpg

Students of the Miami Northwestern Senior High marching band performed at the Watsco Center at ahead of the keynote speakers for the "When We All Vote" event Sept. 28. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC0509-2.jpg

Actors of the upcoming biopic film, "Bohemian Rhapsody", attended an early screening for University of Miami students the Cosford Cinema and were given Miami Hurricane footaball jerseys with the iconic "Turnover Chain" replicas. Featured from left to right, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazello, and Rami Malek. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC0337.jpg

Actor Rami Malek, most known for his role on TV show "Mr. Robot", spoke at the Cosford Cinema ahead of an early screening of his new film "Bohemian Rhapsody" Oct. 3. Malek plays the legendary singer, Freddie Mercury, in the film that recounts the rise of the band, 'Queen'. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC0591-2.jpg

Actor Christian Slater poses with cinema professor Margaret Cardillo behind backstage at the Cosford Cinema Oct. 3. Slater came to support the film "Bohemian Rhapsody." He works with the main actor, Rami Malek, on TV show "Mr. Robot." Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

IMG_5433.jpg

Miami Hurricane's quarterback, N'Kosi Perry (5), get's ready for the ball to snap during the game against the Florida State Seminoles Oct. 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes won the game 28-27 in a miraculous comeback during the fourth quarter. Photo credit: Matt Bernanke

IMG_5286.jpg

Junior linebacker Michael Pinckney (56) earns the Turnover Chain during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles Oct. 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Matt Bernanke

October 11, 2018

Reporters

Hunter Crenian


You may also like

By: Matt Bernanke
Hurricanes defeat Seminoles at home for first time since 2004
By: Josh White
Rivalry renewed: UM looks for first win over FSU at home since 2004
Florida State columnist breaks down Seminoles, predicts Miami victory
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
‘Everybody eats’ on the Miami Hurricanes’ defensive front. And we’re not talking food

Even a run-stuffing, smothering defensive tackle like Gerald Willis III feels pain. Willis, the Outl ...

The Canes’ DeeJay Dallas hit a blocking sled with after practice Tuesday. Here’s why.

While everyone else wandered off the field and back to the locker room following practice Tuesday in ...

Jimmy Butler said situation is not fixed. And Heat’s Spoelstra, UM’s Larranaga face tough decisions

Please see below for a 7 p.m. Jimmy Butler update In one regard, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and UM ba ...

This Miami Heat fan favorite might become the newest general manager in the NBA

James Jones, a longtime staple in the Miami basketball community, might be in line to add another im ...

Hurricanes react with tears, shock that Ahmmon Richards’ football career is over

Tears, shock, disbelief. University of Miami football players expressed their sadness Tuesday over t ...

UM to partner with Magic Leap in its ‘Magicverse’

During a keynote address at a conference in Los Angeles, entrepreneurial heavyweight Magic Leap anno ...

Gas in the eye

A colorless, odorless gas used by a UM scientist to study ocean currents helps save his vision. ...

Zeta Tau Alpha keeps tradition alive by thinking pink

Members of Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity gathered this week on the Foote University Green for the kickof ...

‘Dwell’ tabletop game shows students daily struggles of poverty

The game was created by an interdisciplinary team from UM’s School of Communication and the School o ...

Future programmers can be found across all disciplines at UM

Students from a variety of majors are now enticed by computer programming. ...

Defensive Line Hungry for More Ahead of UVA Game

Miami's defensive line has been among the most dominant in the country and they are hungry to h ...

Get To Know U: Molly Caudery

Get to Know U is a series that introduces the newest members of the Miami Hurricanes track and field ...

Willis III Added to Watch List for Bednarik Award

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Gerald Willis III was among those players added to the watch list f ...

Streaking Canes Focused on ACC Road Opener

No. 16/15 Miami has won five consecutive games, but the Hurricanes have another tough test this week ...

Golf Continues to Re-Write UM History Books

A week removed from setting the lowest par 71, 54-hole total at 17-under, 835, the Canes followed it ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching