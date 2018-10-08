WVUM’s playlist of the week

Welcome to the second edition of WVUM Radio’s Playlist of the Week, where you’ll find the perfect ten songs to up your music game.



Alt-J – “In Cold Blood (feat. Pusha T) [Twin Shadow Remix]” from Reduxer (Atlantic)

Hip-hop remix album of Alt-J’s 2017 “Relaxer” features artists such as GoldLink, Danny Brown, Pusha T, Little Simz and more. The album is a treat of musical experimentation that will resonate with Alt-J fans and hip-hop lovers alike.

Hippo Campus – “Bambi” from Bambi (Grand Jury)

The hippocampus is the part of the brain that regulates emotions while Hippo Campus’ latest single is a sly song about trying to please others at the expense of your own mental health.

Yves Tumor – “Noid” from Safe in the Hands of Love (Warp)

Seamlessly stitching together elements of hip-hop, indie rock and UK electronic music, Yves Tumor delivers a deceptively upbeat commentary on police brutality.

Yeaji – “One More” (Self Released)

With a sultry beat and soft crooning that effortlessly switches between Korean and English, Yeaji continues to assert herself as one of house music’s most exciting new artists.

BADBADNOTGOOD & Little Dragon – “Tried” (Ninja Tune)

The soulfully smooth composition by Canadian band, Badbadnotgood, is perfect for Yukimi Nagano’s jazzy vocals. She somehow manages to sound pleasant even as she sings of not being in control of her emotions.

Boy Pablo – “Losing You” from Soy Pablo (U OK?/777)

Lush indie pop bliss for the hopeless romantic.

Foxtrott – “Deliver” from Meditations I-III (One Little Indian)

From the final installment of her three part Meditations series of EPs, Montreal’s Marie-Helene Delorme serves us a warm slice of artisanal synth pop.

Tasha – “Kind of Love” from Alone At Last (Father/Daughter)

Tasha describes her debut album as “songs about the place that one might go when they finally need to be away from whatever it is that might be causing them stress or anxiety or sadness or fear.”

Atmosphere – “Jerome” (Rhymesayers)

Iconic independent hip-hop duo releases two singles to complement their earthy spin on modern rap.

Joji – “Slow Dancing in the Dark” (88rising)

Japanese singer and producer, Joji, is one of a kind. His highly anticipated songs are melodic and soulful while also incorporating trap, electronic, and R&B.

To listen to this week’s songs, click here.

WVUM 90.5 FM is the student-run radio station of the University of Miami. To get involved, stop by their music staff meetings Mondays at 6 p.m. in the WVUM office or visit wvum.org/apply.

This week’s playlist by WVUM music directors Jordan Abrams and Peter Melero.