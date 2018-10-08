Music

WVUM’s playlist of the week

Welcome to the second edition of WVUM Radio’s Playlist of the Week, where you’ll find the perfect ten songs to up your music game.

Alt-J – “In Cold Blood (feat. Pusha T) [Twin Shadow Remix]” from Reduxer (Atlantic)

Hip-hop remix album of Alt-J’s 2017 “Relaxer” features artists such as GoldLink, Danny Brown, Pusha T, Little Simz and more. The album is a treat of musical experimentation that will resonate with Alt-J fans and hip-hop lovers alike.

41TYUiiEglL._SS500.jpg

Hippo Campus – “Bambi” from Bambi (Grand Jury)

The hippocampus is the part of the brain that regulates emotions while Hippo Campus’ latest single is a sly song about trying to please others at the expense of your own mental health.

image002-3.jpg

Yves Tumor – “Noid” from Safe in the Hands of Love (Warp)

Seamlessly stitching together elements of hip-hop, indie rock and UK electronic music, Yves Tumor delivers a deceptively upbeat commentary on police brutality.

download.jpg

Yeaji – “One More” (Self Released)

With a sultry beat and soft crooning that effortlessly switches between Korean and English, Yeaji continues to assert herself as one of house music’s most exciting new artists.

Yaeji.jpg

BADBADNOTGOOD & Little Dragon – “Tried” (Ninja Tune)

The soulfully smooth composition by Canadian band, Badbadnotgood, is perfect for Yukimi Nagano’s jazzy vocals. She somehow manages to sound pleasant even as she sings of not being in control of her emotions.

a0000504901_16-1537978303-640x640.jpg

Boy Pablo – “Losing You” from Soy Pablo (U OK?/777)

Lush indie pop bliss for the hopeless romantic.

51mAbjacicL._SS500.jpg

Foxtrott – “Deliver” from Meditations I-III (One Little Indian)

From the final installment of her three part Meditations series of EPs, Montreal’s Marie-Helene Delorme serves us a warm slice of artisanal synth pop.

a0600737776_10.jpg

Tasha – “Kind of Love” from Alone At Last (Father/Daughter)

Tasha describes her debut album as “songs about the place that one might go when they finally need to be away from whatever it is that might be causing them stress or anxiety or sadness or fear.”

FD078_Cover.jpg

Atmosphere – “Jerome” (Rhymesayers)

Iconic independent hip-hop duo releases two singles to complement their earthy spin on modern rap.

1538425947_663accd7ea723c0fe4fcf0233cd52727.jpg

Joji – “Slow Dancing in the Dark” (88rising)

Japanese singer and producer, Joji, is one of a kind. His highly anticipated songs are melodic and soulful while also incorporating trap, electronic, and R&B.

https_%2F%2Fimages.genius.com%2F4e80f6db69b69e16924ed12981b59a0a.1000x1000x1.png

To listen to this week’s songs, click here.

WVUM 90.5 FM is the student-run radio station of the University of Miami. To get involved, stop by their music staff meetings Mondays at 6 p.m. in the WVUM office or visit wvum.org/apply.

This week’s playlist by WVUM music directors Jordan Abrams and Peter Melero.

October 8, 2018

Reporters

WVUM 90.5 FM


You may also like

WVUM’s playlist of the week
WVUM’s Playlist of the Week
Russ’ latest album ‘ZOO’ flies in the face of critics
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami Hurricanes head in right direction in polls (unlike last week) after win over FSU

At least this week they’re going in the right direction. The Miami Hurricanes, who charged back from ...

His injury nearly started a fight. Then he made 3 of Miami’s biggest plays to beat FSU.

Tempers were already high when Jeff Thomas dashed down the Florida State sideline with a kick return ...

Seminoles allow 20-point lead to slip through their grasp in loss to UM

It was all looking good for Florida State. A significant upset win on the road over No. 17 Miami app ...

Miami Hurricanes receiver Ahmmon Richards’ football career is over

UM junior receiver Ahmmon Richards’ football career is over because of a disabling neck injury, a so ...

Kid QB passes his test. N’Kosi Perry leaves zero doubt in Hurricanes’ rally past FSU

Welcome to college football, N’Kosi Perry. Your introduction didn’t happen in any of three previous ...

Red tide reaches Miami-Dade

How did it get here, and how long will it last? University of Miami experts explain. ...

Analyzing Mexico’s political left turn

A panel of scholars, convened by UM’s Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, urged Mexicans t ...

UM vs FSU—It’s the Pink Game!

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is the sponsor of Saturday’s gridiron match between the Hurric ...

Fl@t + Bright exhibit shows a graphic journey

Ivonne de la Paz, marketing specialist and graphic designer for the School of Architecture, is the c ...

Indonesia’s deadly earthquake and tsunami

UM experts explain what happened, discuss if it could happen here, and talk about “strike-slip fault ...

Comeback Canes: No. 17 Miami Rallies Past FSU

Miami erased a 27-7 deficit with 21 straight points in the second half to secure a 28-27 victory ove ...

Hurricanes Rise in Both Major Polls Released Sunday

Fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind win over Florida State on Oct. 6, the Miami Hurricanes climbe ...

Perez-Somarriba Wins Back Draw Title at Riviera

For the second time in three years, a member of the Miami women's tennis team won the Riviera/I ...

Golf Set to Compete at Illini Invitational

The University of Miami golf team will open up play at the Illini Women's Invitational at Medin ...

VB Posts Block Party Against NC State In 3-1 Win

The University of Miami volleyball program had a block party against NC State in Sunday's 3-1 w ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching